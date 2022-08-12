Benefit to Donate $5 From Each Brow Service to Women’s Organizations Throughout August

Benefit’s Bold is Beautiful initiative is back.

Throughout the month of August, Benefit will donate $5 from each eyebrow wax and lamination held at Benefit Boutiques, Macy’s Brow Bar or Ulta locations, to organizations that seek to empower women worldwide.

“We work with everyone from small, local organizations like The Princess Project, all the way to Planned Parenthood, which we all know is very much in the center of everything right now, and we’re just thrilled to be able to support them in a meaningful way,” said Benefit’s director of brand outreach and brand ambassador Maggie Ford Danielson.

The brand introduced eyebrow laminations in June, marking its first new service in over 15 years, and now allowing consumers an additional avenue through which they can support this year’s initiative.

“[Brow services] are a huge point of difference for us in the industry,” Ford Danielson said. “We knew that we needed to tie a unique piece of what makes Benefit special to our fundraising, so that it felt really organic and like something that you could only find and participate in at Benefit.”

You May Also Like

The brand has also launched limited-edition Bold is Beautiful merchandise for the first time this year, which ranges in price from $10 for a pair of socks to $70 for a sweatshirt, with 40 percent of proceeds going to the program’s U.S. partners, which also include Step Up, Dress for Success and Girls, Inc.

Benefit’s philanthropic arm, Bold is Beautiful was founded in 2015 and the brand has kicked off its annual brow wax initiative each August since (with the exception of 2020), raising over $23 million in total. Benefit seeks to raise upwards of $1 million for Bold is Beautiful this year in the U.S. alone.