Bergdorf Goodman’s Top Beauty Buyer Pat Saxby Is Retiring

Pat Saxby is set to leave Bergdorf Goodman after close to three decades with the company, WWD has learned.

Yumi Shin, Bergdorf Goodman’s chief merchandising officer, informed brands this week that Saxby will be retiring from her role as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of cosmetics and fragrances and leaving the company in two weeks.

Angela Welcome will transition into the role of director and associate divisional merchandise manager for cosmetics and fragrances, reporting to Shin. Her role will be backfilled shortly, according to Shin.

“I look forward to supporting Angela in her new role, and to continuing to partner with all of you. Thank you to Pat and to all of you for your continued focus and dedication to our customers,” wrote Shin in her note to beauty brands, seen by WWD.

According to LinkedIn, Welcome has been at the retailer for 24 years and was most recently a cosmetics buyer, previously working in shoes.

A representative for Nieman Marcus Group, which owns Bergdorf Goodman, did not immediately respond to request for comment on the executive changes.

Earlier this week, WWD reported that NMG wants to become even more “customer-centric” and is reorienting its buying approach. Merchants will now be more intensely focused on customer data and insights and buying for the company’s existing shoppers, and the company has formed a marketing strategy and customer analytics team.

As part of this, NMG created new senior management roles and consolidated certain responsibilities to eliminate silos that typically limit interactions between different business functions and slow the execution of plan.