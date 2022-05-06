Best Buy Expands Into Skin Care

Skin care has an unlikely new player.

Best Buy has expanded its beauty collection with roughly 100 new skin care products and accessories. Arriving online and at 300 doors across the U.S. on May 6, the retailer’s new offerings include body care products, wipes, cleansers, facial wellness devices and more.

With the beauty tech space developing rapidly, it is not a far cry for Best Buy, best known for selling electronics, to make this foray into skin care.

“We’ve seen incredible innovations in the beauty space over the past few years — from existing brands to new ones launching every year,” said Frank Bedo, senior vice president of e-commerce and merchandising at Best Buy in a statement. “No one knows technology like Best Buy, and with such impressive new advancements in the space, we’re excited to be the place for customers to discover these new options.”

Best Buy’s assortment includes skin care and wellness brands like Foreo, Vanity Planet, Therabody and PMD Beauty. Among the devices now carried by the retailer include the Therabody TheraFace Pro, Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning System and Vanity Planet Facial Steamer.

Prices start at $3.99 for facial wipes and rise to $399 for the Therabody Theraface Pro.

Best Buy’s expansion into skin care is one of many developments the retailer unveiled on May 6, including new product offerings in outdoor living and electronic transportation as well.

