Wellness Watch: The Best At-home Lymphatic Drainage Products

In Fiore Lâche-Lymphe

This tincture ​​includes circulatory enhancing herbs like calendula, butcher’s broom, echinacea, cleavers and tangerine essential oil to help stimulate and clear the lymphatic system, $85.

Ricari Studios Massage Compression Capri Leggings

Made with a proprietary honeycomb weave, these Italian-made compression leggings are billed to improve circulation, reduce fluid retention and support lymphatic drainage as the body moves, $150.

Ricari Studios leggings.

De La Heart The Body Massage Tool

Made of 100 percent pine wood, this massage contraption aids in lymphatic drainage and the release of excess fluids and toxins. Its unique paddle-like shape was created to glide across every part of the body, $31.

De La Heart

Gilded Body Marble Body Brush

This keepsake body brush is crafted with a marble base and natural bristles, and is meant to improve the appearance of cellulite, exfoliate the skin, improve circulation and support the lymph, $88.

Gilded’s Dry Brush

Legology Air-Lite Daily Lift for Legs

Made with herbal ingredients to support the lymph like goldenrod, ruscus aculeatus and centella asiatica extract to reduce fluid tension and varicose veins and energize heavy legs, $89.

Legology Air Lite

Esker Body Plane

Inspired by the rituals of Greek and Roman bathhouses, the Body Plane is made of colloidal sterling silver and teak wood to lightly exfoliate the skin while delivering a gentle self-massage. Use in tandem with wet and freshly oiled skin, $45.

Esker’s Body Plane

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Created to benefit mood, skin immunity, circulation and endurance, the Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed with infrared heat technology to activate the body’s detoxification process and ignite lymphatic drainage by getting sweat flowing and toxins moving, $599.

Higher Dose

Yina Bian Stone Gua Sha

This massage tool is inspired by the ancient practice of Chinese Medicine to activate circulation and invigorate energy. The oversize gua sha is crafted to release tension, improve circulation and smooth fascia, $60.