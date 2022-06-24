Wellness Watch: The Best At-home Lymphatic Drainage Products

In Fiore Lâche-Lymphe
This tincture includes circulatory enhancing herbs like calendula, butcher’s broom, echinacea, cleavers and tangerine essential oil to help stimulate and clear the lymphatic system, $85.
Ricari Studios Massage Compression Capri Leggings
Made with a proprietary honeycomb weave, these Italian-made compression leggings are billed to improve circulation, reduce fluid retention and support lymphatic drainage as the body moves, $150.
De La Heart The Body Massage Tool
Made of 100 percent pine wood, this massage contraption aids in lymphatic drainage and the release of excess fluids and toxins. Its unique paddle-like shape was created to glide across every part of the body, $31.
Gilded Body Marble Body Brush
This keepsake body brush is crafted with a marble base and natural bristles, and is meant to improve the appearance of cellulite, exfoliate the skin, improve circulation and support the lymph, $88.
Legology Air-Lite Daily Lift for Legs
Made with herbal ingredients to support the lymph like goldenrod, ruscus aculeatus and centella asiatica extract to reduce fluid tension and varicose veins and energize heavy legs, $89.
Esker Body Plane
Inspired by the rituals of Greek and Roman bathhouses, the Body Plane is made of colloidal sterling silver and teak wood to lightly exfoliate the skin while delivering a gentle self-massage. Use in tandem with wet and freshly oiled skin, $45.
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Created to benefit mood, skin immunity, circulation and endurance, the Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed with infrared heat technology to activate the body’s detoxification process and ignite lymphatic drainage by getting sweat flowing and toxins moving, $599.
Yina Bian Stone Gua Sha
This massage tool is inspired by the ancient practice of Chinese Medicine to activate circulation and invigorate energy. The oversize gua sha is crafted to release tension, improve circulation and smooth fascia, $60.