Wellness Watch: The Best At-home Lymphatic Drainage Products

A slew of products are designed to make lymphatic drainage accessible for at-home use.

Yina Gua Sha
Gua sha for lymphatic drainage has risen in search.

In Fiore Lâche-Lymphe

This tincture ​​includes circulatory enhancing herbs like calendula, butcher’s broom, echinacea, cleavers and tangerine essential oil to help stimulate and clear the lymphatic system, $85.

Stacked from nine images. Method=B (R=6,S=3)

Ricari Studios Massage Compression Capri Leggings

Made with a proprietary honeycomb weave, these Italian-made compression leggings are billed to improve circulation, reduce fluid retention and support lymphatic drainage as the body moves, $150.

Ricari Studios
Ricari Studios leggings.

De La Heart The Body Massage Tool

Made of 100 percent pine wood, this massage contraption aids in lymphatic drainage and the release of excess fluids and toxins. Its unique paddle-like shape was created to glide across every part of the body, $31.

De La Heart
De La Heart

Gilded Body Marble Body Brush

This keepsake body brush is crafted with a marble base and natural bristles, and is meant to improve the appearance of cellulite, exfoliate the skin, improve circulation and support the lymph, $88.

Gilded's Dry Brush
Gilded’s Dry Brush

Legology Air-Lite Daily Lift for Legs

Made with herbal ingredients to support the lymph like goldenrod, ruscus aculeatus and centella asiatica extract to reduce fluid tension and varicose veins and energize heavy legs, $89.

Legology Air Lite
Legology Air Lite

 

Esker Body Plane

Inspired by the rituals of Greek and Roman bathhouses, the Body Plane is made of colloidal sterling silver and teak wood to lightly exfoliate the skin while delivering a gentle self-massage. Use in tandem with wet and freshly oiled skin, $45.

Esker Body Plane
Esker’s Body Plane

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Created to benefit mood, skin immunity, circulation and endurance, the Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed with infrared heat technology to activate the body’s detoxification process and ignite lymphatic drainage by getting sweat flowing and toxins moving, $599.

Higher Dose
Higher Dose

Yina Bian Stone Gua Sha

This massage tool is inspired by the ancient practice of Chinese Medicine to activate circulation and invigorate energy. The oversize gua sha is crafted to release tension, improve circulation and smooth fascia, $60.

Yina Gua Sha
Yina Bian’s Gua Sha tool

