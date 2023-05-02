The Best of Beauty at the Met Gala 2023

Fashion’s biggest night was big on beauty, too.

The 2023 Met Gala, which also marked the opening of the Met Museum’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition, saw attendees going full-steam ahead on the fantastical — and the fun. Jared Leto, who arrived to the red carpet in a full-body Choupette costume, removed his headgear to reveal heavy eyeliner and iridescent shadow up to his brows. Lil Nas X donned full-body silver glitter, a technical feat; ditto Doja Cat in cat prosthetic makeup to also mimic Lagerfeld’s famed feline friend.

Imaan Hamman went minimal with makeup, though her appearance at the event revealed her new post as global ambassador to Estée Lauder, alongside fellow attendees Karlie Kloss, Grace Elizabeth and Carolyn Murphy. Elizabeth went full statement on the eyes, matching her Christopher John Rogers gown inspired by Lagerfeld’s takes on Fendi couture.

Fashionably late and theatrical as ever, Rihanna was the last to arrive, complementing her multipiece Valentino look with a red lip and sunglasses fitted with fanned eyelashes jutting out from the lenses.

The hair ranged from the sculptural — epitomized by Janelle Monáe and updos from Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian — to the slicked down, including Bad Bunny, Jordan Roth and Rachel Brosnahan. Irina Shayk struck a happy medium, embracing her hair’s natural wave to emulate the vibe of her ’90s Yohji Yamamoto gown. And Florence Pugh handled her hair by buzzing it all off weeks before, crowned with a vertical plumage headdress.

Here, the best beauty looks from the 2023 Met Gala.