For Bette Midler and Heidi Klum, Halloween festivities involve picking up the graveyard shifts. The two’s notorious annual Halloween parties — Midler’s Hulaween Benefit, and Klum’s Halloween party — dominate the holiday’s nightlife scenes, both for the duo’s extraordinary getups and the A-listers they attract.

Klum, for example, demonstrates total mastery of prosthetic makeup. Past costumes run the gamut from the character Fiona in ‘Shrek’ to a biohazardous alien. Also taking cues from children’s movies, attendee Zac Posen dressed as Willy Wonka at Klum’s 2018 bash.

True to form, Midler and her guests also demonstrate a flair for the dramatic. At Midler’s 2015 celebration, actor Jane Krakowski showed up with a floral headpiece; Midler herself dressed as intergalactic royalty for her 2019 bash, dubbed “Hulaween in the Cosmos.”

The beauty industry’s impact on the holiday — and its respective events — goes beyond makeup. At Klum’s 2018 party, Winnie Harlow attended dressed as RuPaul, whom she emulated in MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam campaign the following year. Serendipitously enough, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.’s John Demsey was also in attendance that night. Here, the best costumes from Midler’s and Klum’s past fetes.

