Bethenny Frankel on Beauty, Business and Not Holding Back

How do you cut through the clutter on BeautyTok? For Frankel, it’s with razor-sharp wit.

The mogul, who parlayed her “Real Housewives of New York” TV prowess into the Skinny Girl multicategory powerhouse, her new ReWives podcast and the CNBC show “Money Court” with Kevin O’Leary, is taking aim at a new category with her content. Though her beauty videos number in the hundreds, Frankel still comes up with ideas on the fly. “I put on some makeup today, it’s a good day to just sit down and say some stuff,” she said. “Nothing’s prepared at all.”

Frankel, who boasts 2.9 million and 1 million respective followers on Instagram and TikTok, shies away from brand deals to keep her commentary as unbiased as possible. “It’s just all real straight talk,” she said of her content. “It doesn’t have to be beauty-related, everyone’s waiting. ‘Bethenny’s going to say something, she’s gonna mention it all.’”

Here, Frankel shares her assessment of beauty marketing, what she looks for in a product, and what she’s learned about social media stardom.

WWD Beauty Inc: Of all the categories to talk about, why beauty?

Bethenny Frankel: No reason. Like, totally accidental, but fascinating. I did not know how to do my own makeup, and I started this [content] on April 1. I was just a consumer watching TikTok, and seeing people with the glow and all of the techniques. I thought, “Oh, I want to buy that product.”

I never spend money on product. Never have I spent more than, like, $40 on anything. I just don’t buy makeup because if I’m going out to an event, I’m getting my makeup professionally done. I wanted to learn how to do my own makeup because we’ve been in other cities where I don’t know makeup artists. I never felt the power of doing my own makeup, so I started paying attention. Then I got sucked into all the videos and wanted to try everything.

WWD Beauty Inc: What’s one thing you’ve learned about makeup that nobody tells you?

B.F.: Well, no one tells you that everything does everything. A foundation in a certain shade is also a bronzer, eye shadow and blush. They’re just pigments, you can use them in different ways. If you’re traveling, you can really take fewer things. I have less stuff than I had when I started.

WWD Beauty Inc: What is your assessment of the state of beauty marketing?

B.F.: I went in thinking this product is going to give me the glow, because of the TikTokers, this is a new thing. With the exception of some very cool, new thing, most products are the same.

WWD Beauty Inc: To you, what makes a good product?

B.F.: I don’t just think because drugstore [products] can perform like high-end [products], that I would want all-drugstore. You want things to look good, feel good. If you had a cheap-o candle that smells the exact same in a crappy packaging [as a luxury candle], you wouldn’t want to put it out, touch it or feel it. It’s that balance.

There’s some drugstore stuff that performs as well, but I don’t like looking in my drawer when it feels cheap-o. I’m telling drugstore brands: elevate. Instead of all the different eye shadows, give us a palette. Only Milani does that, Cover Girl does that. I look for good quality, that it feels good emotionally, that you look at it and you’re like, “Oh, this is pretty, or cute, or interesting.” Like the Nivea crème, it makes you feel rich. It’s $3, but it makes you feel rich.

You May Also Like

WWD Beauty Inc: What does your audience come to you for?

B.F.: The number-one thing is information. Tell us what it is, tell us what to do, tell us what not to do. We’re moms, we’re picking up our kids, dropping off. We just want the 10-minute program. We’re not contouring, doing these crazy clown mask faces. The base is a woman who just wants to get her ass out the door and do her makeup in 10 to 15 minutes. And I’m definitely telling the truth, because I’ve never been paid to say anything I didn’t want to say.

WWD Beauty Inc: How do you evaluate business opportunities in beauty?

B.F.: It’s probably about one out of every 500 to 700 posts that would be a partner post, and only if it’s a product I’ve already found in my travels. I’ve had brands reach out asking to pay to review products, and we’ve said no. Brands have reached out if they’ve seen that I already like something they make, and then they ask if we can partner and I can reiterate what I’ve already said. I’m totally fine with that.

People think “you’re starting a beauty line,” absolutely not. I’ve had no plans to get into the beauty industry. I’m launching a wine called Forever Young, and I think maybe I could do some sort of rosé colors on a promotional palette, but with another brand.

WWD Beauty Inc: What have you learned about going viral?

B.F.: It’s rewarding because I’ve always been so bad at social media. I was uncool and unpopular about it, because I’m not posting filtered pictures in thongs or bathing suits. Walking into the beauty room, and semi-understanding how to communicate….TikTok has been nice, because it’s the first time to really connect.

I literally said, “If you know how to do your makeup and you’re an expert, keep scrolling.” This is not for you. We’re in the idiot section now. Apparently, there are a lot of people in that section with me. I was just talking to my people, and it was great. The average person isn’t getting four hours of makeup, doesn’t look perfect. I’m also making people feel better because if you feel like you’re missing out by not buying Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury and Patrick Ta, don’t.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.