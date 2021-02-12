Bevel is heading to Walmart this month with three new hair products to start the year.

This February, the men’s hair and grooming brand will be available at 2,000 Walmart locations in the U.S. and online, expanding its retail reach that already includes Target, CVS, Sally Beauty and Amazon.

The new products, a curl crème and two-in-one pomade for waves and beard, serve the styling needs of men with longer hair and beards, and exfoliating pads aid shaving needs by clearing clogged pores and dead skin reducing the likelihood of ingrown hairs. The products ranging in price from $11.95 to $13.95 will also be available on the Bevel website.

Bevel kicked off 2020 with 11 new hair and body products and an experiential event in Chicago during NBA All Star Weekend. Tia Cummings, vice president of marketing at Walker & Company Brands said the new product launch was a huge success, and since then they had seen business grow “tremendously.”

“Sales are up over a year ago,” she added, with April, May and June being very strong months for the business, especially with grooming products like home trimmers as barbershops were mandated to close due to the pandemic. They also benefited from retail partners like Target and CVS being allowed to remain open at the start of lockdowns. June, in particular, was one of the biggest months for the company.

“Sales in June were significantly higher than previous years,” Cummings said. “We had very strong total business growth in 2020 over 2019. We are on an aggressive growth trajectory focused on growing the brand quickly as possible. Direct-to-consumer will always play an important role where consumers can get the full lineup, but we’re continuing to grow in retail. Being on the shelf helps.”

Bevel also sought help for the Black community during lockdowns and after the killing of George Floyd by the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. The company supported students of Urban Prep with laptops so they can attend classes from home. They also helped consumers sign up for Headspace for free therapy sessions.

Over the holidays, Bevel launched a new campaign called Created for Kings as a love letter to Black men, and the company is kicking off a new campaign called Dads and Grads to further support the men in consumers’ lives.

“Because of all of the good we were doing, we were focused on helping others,” Cummings said. “It wasn’t about selling more product, it was about helping. As a brand founded by a Black man and a brand that unapologetically embraces blackness we are very vocal. The fight for social justice had an impact and we made a point to help the community.”

She admitted that still many men don’t know about the Bevel brand, and they’re devising ways to reach new customers. The brand currently uses a 360 marketing approach that includes macro and micro influencers on social media and over the top ads on Hulu and Roku for example. “There is still a lot of runway,” Cummings said.

“We’re beginning to think about what’s coming in the back half of the year and focused on the next few months,” she added.

