Following a period of social upheaval, Bevel is giving its consumer base free 30-day memberships to the meditation app Headspace.

“As a brand and company, we take our brand purpose very seriously,” said Tia Cummings, vice president of marketing at Walker & Company, the Procter & Gamble-owned parent company of Bevel, which focuses on grooming and beauty needs for BIPOC. Bevel, specifically, offers grooming solutions for Black men. “We exist to really support our primary consumer base and to help them really look and feel their best. That’s why all of the things we do outside of selling product are to take care of and support our community,” she said.

On Bevel’s web site, a code to redeem with Headspace will be available for all U.S.-based visitors, free of charge. “This is a no-strings-attached free month,” Cummings said. “The Black community is so much less likely to think about mental health and seek out any help for it. We thought of this as a way of easing people into thinking about mindfulness and meditation to help manage their stress.”

When describing the impetus for working with Headspace, Cummings said there were several, referencing both the coronavirus pandemic and the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. “This is purely about helping our community by providing the tools they need to deal with the stress and the trauma that can come with being Black in America,” Cummings said.

Walker & Co.’s emphasis on mental health may be a result of current events, but its community outreach initiatives have been numerous in the past. Following the coronavirus pandemic, Walker & Co. was the first company to partner with the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, on her Strength in Beauty fund, which supported the professional channel following mandated closures. They also have partnered with Urban Prep Academies, a school in Chicago, to provide resources ranging from college prep classes to laptops to students.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Alex Keith on Driving Growth in P&G’s Beauty Business

Mental Health Initiatives Inside Beauty & Fashion Companies

The Thread: Beauty and Wellness Brands See Payoff From Digital Efforts