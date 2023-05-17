Beyoncé Unveils Hair Care Venture

Beauty has a new megawatt entrant — Beyoncé.

The winner of 32 Grammys took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce her latest venture, which appears to be a hair care brand.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon,” the Instagram post read. “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Sources tell WWD that the brand is helmed by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and is also developing fragrances. The brand’s name and launch timing could not be learned. A spokesperson for Beyoncé did not return a request for comment by press time.

Though many celebrities have entered beauty in recent years, sources are bullish on Beyoncé’s business prospects. “I mean, she is the biggest, and her mom had a salon. It will be authentic. It’s going to be huge if she has science behind it,” one source said. “They’re laying the foundation, they’re building up the hype. It’s getting more press than God and who even knows when it’s coming out.”

Many celebrities have tried their hand in the beauty industry, and several have found it lucrative: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for example, brought in 600 million euros in its first year on the market.