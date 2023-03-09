Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble Launches Wigs for People With Textured Hair With HairUWear

Kim Kimble, the hairstylist behind Beyoncé‘s 30-foot braids in “Black is King,” is bringing professional-grade tresses to the masses with her first wig line.

She has joined forces with long-standing wig and hairpiece manufacturer HairUWear to create the collection, which is designed specifically for those with textured hair, and spans eight styles in 14 shades, ranging in price from $299 to $479.

“Coming from film, television and music, I’ve found love in creating looks for people; that’s a love I’ve carried over into creating products, and now wigs,” said Kimble, who previously partnered with Walmart in 2021 to launch her namesake hair care line, and shortly thereafter realized an even more acute white space in the wig arena.

“The challenge with wigs is trying to make them look natural — I’ve seen a lot of my sisters out there with plastic wigs on, and I just knew I needed to do something,” said Kimble, who worked to ensure all wigs in the collection incorporated a sheer, blendable lace front, ear tabs and comb attachments for security, and a visible hair part. (“For me, that’s a thing — I’ve got to see a part somewhere, because that makes a wig look natural.”)

Kim Kimble x HairUWear Makayla wig in shade Cherry Cola. courtesy photo

The launch marks a significant milestone for HairUWear as well; founded in 1968, the company previously had yet to introduce a line geared specifically toward women of color.

Said Michael Napolitano, president of the company: “I had been following Kim for a long time, and I knew we needed to speak with her in order to do [this collection] right — she’s an authority in her field, and a driver in women’s confidence.”

Made using the company’s proprietary Tru2Life synthetic fibers, the wigs are heat-friendly, incorporate layered highlight and lowlight blends in order to look realistic, and mark the first of many forthcoming drops within the line.

“Our expectation is that, by this time next year, we will have an assortment of upwards of 20 wigs; we’re in the process of developing hair extensions and other hairpieces, as well,” said Michael Ferrara, chief marketing officer at HairUWear.

While the company did not comment on sales expectations for the collection, industry sources estimate the range, which launches March 14 exclusively at kimkimblehair.com, could do $10 million in sales by the end of 2023.

“There’s still an open-wide door to fulfill the types of wigs people want and are going to like at this instant,” said Kimble, who counts Zendaya, Shakira and Mary J. Blige among her clientele. “The stigma around wearing wigs is fading; especially for women of color, who sometimes change their hair every week, wigs are the easiest way for them to recreate looks they see on their favorite celebrities.”