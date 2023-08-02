Billie Takes Aim at Double Standards for Women With Board Game Launch

Shave brand Billie is taking a jab at double standards affecting women with its cheekily designed, aptly named board game, “No Worries If Not.”

Retailing for $24.99, the game challenges players to traverse through obstacles like “Self-doubt Spiral” and “Judgment Junction” in order to get to the finish; game pieces include desk salad, biological clock and eternal youth, among others.

“As a team, not only did this project let us relate and commiserate with one another, but making a joke out of these absurd scenarios that women are faced with in daily life quickly makes you realize that the whole game is pointless,” said Georgina Gooley, who launched Billie in 2017 alongside Jason Bravman.

Billie’s No Worries If Not board game. courtesy

The brand tapped director Luca Venter and actress Ruby McCollister for an accompanying, retro-style infomercial to sell the game, which ultimately embodies the ethos Billie was founded on: Women shouldn’t have to maneuver the expectations of others as a requisite for existing.

“This isn’t a one-off marketing campaign; we’ve always said we’re here to champion women and upend the societal pressures women face,” said Gooley, who has long prioritized showcasing real leg, body and pubic hair in Billie’s commercials, which historically has not been the case among women shave brands.

All proceeds from No Worries If Not will go toward women’s organizations including Every Mother Counts, YWCA and Black Girls Code.

In 2021, Billie was acquired for $310 million by Schick maker Edgewell. Within three months the brand made its first retail expansion in all Walmart doors and has since entered most national retailers including CVS Pharmacy, Target and Walgreens. The brand’s products, which range in price from $5 for a razor travel case to $37 for the four-piece Ultimate Shave Set, also sell at Amazon.