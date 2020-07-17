touchland hand sanitizer coronavirus

Hand sanitizers saw a growth of over 418 percent.

Cleanliness is next to godliness, according to data from IRI. For the first half of 2020, soap made the largest leap in the mass market with a 39.1 percent growth when compared to the year average. This includes hand sanitizers seeing a 418.6 percent bump in sales, too. Other categories, such as nail products, at-home hair dye and permanent kits, corroborate the quarantine-induced DIY trend. Color cosmetics for face all saw double-digit declines, with lipstick sales taking the furthest tumble.

  1. Soap: +39.1 percent
  2. Cosmetics, Nail: +24.6 percent
  3. Hair coloring: +15.7 percent
  4. Hair conditioner: +8.5 percent
  5. Home permanent/relaxer kits: +5.8 percent
  6. Hand and body lotion: +4.5 percent
  7. Skin care: +3.9 percent
  8. Shampoo: +3.7 percent
  9. Hair accessories: +3.2 percent
  10. Deodorant: flat
  11. Hair-growth products: -3.6 percent
  12. Fragrance, Women’s: -4.2 percent
  13. Hairstyling gel/mousse: -7.1 percent
  14. Cosmetics, Accessories: -8.1 percent
  15. Shaving lotion/men’s fragrance: -10.8 percent
  16. Cosmetics, Eye: -14.1 percent
  17. Hair spray/spritz: -17.9 percent
  18. Cosmetics, Facial: -19.6 percent
  19. Cosmetic storage: -22.2 percent
  20. Cosmetics, Lip: -24.3 percent

Source: Market Advantage TSV; IRI Liquid Data. Data for the 12 months ending June 14, 2020.

