Cleanliness is next to godliness, according to data from IRI. For the first half of 2020, soap made the largest leap in the mass market with a 39.1 percent growth when compared to the year average. This includes hand sanitizers seeing a 418.6 percent bump in sales, too. Other categories, such as nail products, at-home hair dye and permanent kits, corroborate the quarantine-induced DIY trend. Color cosmetics for face all saw double-digit declines, with lipstick sales taking the furthest tumble.
- Soap: +39.1 percent
- Cosmetics, Nail: +24.6 percent
- Hair coloring: +15.7 percent
- Hair conditioner: +8.5 percent
- Home permanent/relaxer kits: +5.8 percent
- Hand and body lotion: +4.5 percent
- Skin care: +3.9 percent
- Shampoo: +3.7 percent
- Hair accessories: +3.2 percent
- Deodorant: flat
- Hair-growth products: -3.6 percent
- Fragrance, Women’s: -4.2 percent
- Hairstyling gel/mousse: -7.1 percent
- Cosmetics, Accessories: -8.1 percent
- Shaving lotion/men’s fragrance: -10.8 percent
- Cosmetics, Eye: -14.1 percent
- Hair spray/spritz: -17.9 percent
- Cosmetics, Facial: -19.6 percent
- Cosmetic storage: -22.2 percent
- Cosmetics, Lip: -24.3 percent
Source: Market Advantage TSV; IRI Liquid Data. Data for the 12 months ending June 14, 2020.
For more from WWD.com, see:
By the Numbers: Skin Care’s Clean Product Claims
Influence Peddler: Soraya Bakhtiar Debuts Fragrance Line