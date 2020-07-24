Investment banker Michael Toure, founder of Toure Capital, has signed on to work with Tata Harper to help the Vermont-based natural skin-care brand ramp up diversity initiatives.

Toure will be chair of the company’s equity, diversity and inclusivity advisory council, and will continue to operate Toure Capital, where he advises small- and medium-sized beauty businesses.

“Being a Black guy and doing what I do, I was always the only Black person everywhere I went,” Toure said.

He met Tata and Henry Harper years ago, when he helped them secure an investment from ACG Consumer Growth. Now, he’ll work with the business to hire a chief financial officer and has plans to present many diverse applicants for the position. “It’s much easier when you’re a recruiter to go to people that you know….I’ve just spent three days going through my network on LinkedIn and was able to bring 10 fantastic candidates from diverse backgrounds,” Toure said.

Toure noted that one way to tackle the lack of diversity in the beauty industry is for smaller and mid-sized beauty companies, who are more nimble than large corporations, to hire more people of color. Ultimately, if those companies are acquired by big strategics, they’d be bringing in a diverse workforce, he added.

At Qurate Retail Group, Rob Robillard has been promoted, and Bridget Love will be stepping in to lead beauty.

Robillard, vice president of integrated beauty merchandising, has been in the role since late 2017. He has been promoted to senior vice president to lead merchandising for QVC and HSN Home, home design and global sourcing and merchant operations. Robillard will transition to the role on Aug. 3.

In the new job, he will lead merchandising across home categories including home innovations, electronics, culinary and home decor. He will also oversee the newly expanded design development and global sourcing program for the home division, as well as the merchandising operations team.

As head of beauty merchandising, Robillard developed and implemented the company’s beauty strategy across categories.

He will be succeeded by Love as QVC and HSN Beauty vice president, effective Aug. 3. Right now, Love leads beauty for HSN and is said to have increased the business.

Love has been with the company since 2003, and has moved up the chain, holding different roles within the group, including as director of apparel merchandising and as a buyer for sportswear.

View Gallery Related Gallery Off-White Resort 2021

Rahquel Purcell has been named the head of operations for L’Oréal USA, starting Dec. 1. The position includes manufacturing, distribution, supply chain, purchasing, and environmental healthy, safety and sustainability. Purcell’s promotion comes after four years at the company, having joined as vice president, supply chain North America after 23 years at Procter & Gamble, the company said in a statement. She was promoted to senior vice president of supply chain, North America the following year.

L’Oréal USA chief executive officer Stéphane Rinderknech called Purcell “a strategic thinker and natural leader,” in the statement.

The statement referred to Purcell’s work on transportation, FFS management, distribution and customer care as strong points in her past role, as well as implementing a new supply chain plan. Purcell will maintain her position on L’Oréal USA’s management committee, and is set to join L’Oréal’s global operations management committee.

The previous holder of the position, Xavier Windal, was highlighted for his work on e-commerce and evolving the supply chain model to encompass acquisitions. He will return to France to fill an undisclosed role.

Alia Gogi has become the president of Sephora Asia. After serving as South East Asia managing director, Gogi will be taking over the role from Benjamin Vuchot, who will be reporting to global chief executive officer Christopher de Lapuente in an undisclosed role, the retailer said in a statement.

Along with Gogi’s new role, current South East Asia vice president of markets Sarah Boyd will be taking over Gogi’s old position. Maggie Chan, managing director of Sephora China, will be given the title Sephora Greater China managing director to include Hong Kong.

In the statement given out by Sephora, de Lapuente cited Gogi’s experience at Sephora China and Sephora SEA, alongside her “intuition for prestige beauty products as well as a tremendous hunger for driving the business” as catalysts for her promotion.

He also thanked Benjamin Vuchot, whom he noted “almost doubled our business in the region over the course of three years. He leaves Sephora with the strongest Sephora Asia organization we have ever had.”

Sara Happ Inc. has appointed Nancy McKay to its board of directors following its most recent funding round. The brand described Nancy McKay as an expert in driving brand growth and evolution, not to mention increased sales and profits. McKay mostly recently served as chief executive officer for wellness company Barefoot Scientist, and as the ceo of Nest Fragrances. During her tenure at Nest, her intensive growth strategy led to the sale of the brand.

McKay also spent two decades at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., most recently as general manager and senior vice president of Estée Lauder, Tom Ford Beauty, and Aerin Beauty.

The brand, which brought lip scrubs to the market in 2005, was started by Happ in her kitchen and was only sold in Los Angeles boutiques. “Her experience in the beauty space is unmatched. The brands she has built are spectacular, and her guidance will be invaluable,” said Happ in a statement from the brand on McKay’s appointment.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Neiman Marcus, Executive Bonuses, and Its Chapter 11 Journey

QVC Launches Mind Body Love on Friday

The Latest Beauty Executive Hires