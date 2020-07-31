The Black Lives Matter movement galvanized support for Black-owned color cosmetics in the second quarter, new data from Cherrypick shows. For the month of June, Juvia’s Place ranked fifth, jumping 12 spots; Beauty Bakerie rose 47 spots up to 28. “People are becoming more conscious of who the founders are, and who they support,” said Melissa Munnerlyn, cofounder of Cherrypick. Consequently, active founders saw the payoff, like Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter. Uoma Beauty’s POPI score grew 236.95 percent year-over-year. “People have a lot more time to research. You’re not just walking into Sephora to try things on and impulse-buy things,” Munnerlyn added. On that note, brands also saw more tried-and-true, cult-favorite products garnering intent to purchase than launches. Here, the top 10 brands and products for the second quarter, ranked by POPI score.
Top 10 Brands
ColourPop Cosmetics: 6.11 percent
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: 4.24 percent
Kylie Cosmetics: 3.72 percent
Jeffree Star Cosmetics: 3.67 percent
Huda Beauty: 3.56 percent
Morphe: 2.92 percent
Benefit Cosmetics: 2.69 percent
Anastasia Beverly Hills: 2.30 percent
Too Faced: 2.24 percent
NYX Cosmetics: 2.16 percent
Top 10 Products
ColourPop Cosmetics Super Shock Shadow
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Jawbreaker Palette
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Magic Star Concealer
Morphe The James Charles Palette
Urban Decay Game Of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stun Stalkr Bronzer
