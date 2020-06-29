Biossance is expanding its Clean Academy educational program with an award element.

The clean skin-care brand revealed today the launch of its Clean Academy Impact Award, the aim of which is to encourage sustainability and environmental innovation. Biossance is now accepting applications for two categories — Science and Innovation and Social Impact — and will award two individuals $10,000 to put toward their conservation projects. The winners will also have access to quarterly mentorship sessions and marketing support from Biossance executives and experts from the Clean Academy.

The award is a “natural extension” of Biossance’s mission and “marks a new path for the Clean Academy” to go into philanthropy, said Catherine Gore, president of Biossance.

“Under the banner of the Clean Academy, we have been dedicated to debunking the myth and answering questions around clean beauty,” Gore said. “[The award] is essentially honoring and gifting $10,000 to two individuals to move ocean preservation in the sustainability conversation forward. Whether they’re students and they have a great idea or they’re just passionate about sustainability, we want to be able to identify those people and help them along their journey.”

Biossance has become a corporate partner of Oceana, an organization founded in 2001 that aims to protect and restore the biodiversity of the world’s oceans. Biossance is known for its use of squalane, a moisturizer that occurs naturally in sharks and olives. The brand produces its own version of squalane, which is derives from sugarcane using the biotechnology of its parent company, Amyris.

Through a panel of judges, Biossance will choose two recipients of its inaugural Clean Academy Impact Award. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and are invited to enter via CleanAcademy.com/Award before July 29. Finalists will be announced in August.

More from WWD.com:

Beauty’s Age of Accountability

Instagram Builds Digital Storefront for Sephora

Beauty Companies Put Money Behind Words of Solidarity