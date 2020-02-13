By  on February 13, 2020

Biossance’s Clean Academy has garnered support from fellow clean beauty brands.

Farmacy, Ilia, Youth to the People, Follain, Aether, Weleda, Suntegrity and Ursa Major have all partnered with Biossance for the second series of its educational platform. Clean Academy’s second season aims to dive deep into ingredients commonly found in products such as cleansers, moisturizers and sunscreens. The video series, available today on YouTube and Clean Academy’s web site, are informed by Google search data: In 2019, searches for popular skin-care ingredients grew by 27 percent, reflecting increased interest from consumers for ingredient knowledge.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers