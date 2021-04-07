Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to make moves in the beauty sphere.

Clean beauty brand Biossance has named Witherspoon its new global brand ambassador in a five-year deal. Although celebrities are coming to the beauty market in droves, the actor said that her path to Biossance happened organically.

“I’ve been interested in clean beauty, but I never really understood what it was,” Witherspoon told WWD. “I started hearing more about Biossance, and so I actually had my team reach out, and I was impressed by the products. I was blown away by how effective they were.”

The ideal ambassador for Biossance would be able to share product and manufacturing information to large swaths of consumers, said Catherine Gore, president of Biossance. “The tides are changing in beauty in terms of awareness, and what drew us to Reese is that she’s always been a champion for empowerment and education,” Gore said. “The Biossance global brand strategy has always hinged on education, and Reese provides a platform with her book club that creates an ability and openness to learn.”

Content production will be a key piece of Witherspoon’s duties for the brand, and as such, Witherspoon’s first order of business is learning more about product development. “What Catherine says is that Biossance incorporates the nerdy parts of science, but the charming side of skin care,” Witherspoon said. “There’s a way to talk to consumers and get them to be more thoughtful about what kind of products they buy, and what they’re investing in as a company.”

Witherspoon said a brand ambassadorship made the most sense for her, as opposed to founding a brand or signing an equity deal, given her background in entertainment. “I know what I’m really good at. I’m really good at making movies and television shows. In some ways, this partnership is about expanding my own knowledge,” she said. “I tend to defer to experts on things, and Biossance is developed by a lot of female scientists, with a real focus on women.”

Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s media brand, will also be partnering with Biossance for content creation opportunities which will range across different media. “Biossance isn’t a legacy, long-term brand so they’re very open to new ideas. The way consumers are finding information has totally changed. I really enjoy making educational yet entertaining content, which will be a piece of it for sure,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon has kept herself busy during the pandemic, starting with the second season of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV. “We’ve got so many new shows coming out, one with Octavia Spencer, and one with Zoe Saldana. We’re going to make a movie version of [the novel] ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ and that starts next week,” Witherspoon said.

