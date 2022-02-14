Biotherm Names New Global Brand President

PARIS – Biotherm has named Gregory Benoit global brand president.

He succeeds Giulio Bergamaschi, who has decided to leave after leading the L’Oréal-owned brand for three years.

Benoit reports to Cyril Chapuy, president of the L’Oréal Luxe division.

Benoit has held numerous positions in the company’s Consumer Products division, including deputy general manager of Garnier and global head of marketing for L’Oréal Paris Men Expert. He also worked in operational marketing at Lascad, starting in 2006.

“From its scientific roots in Monaco to the incredible partnerships that the brand has built with our NGOs, Biotherm has always been at the forefront of blue beauty,” Benoit said in a statement.

Biotherm turns 70 this year. French biologist Jeanine Marissal founded the brand in 1952 after putting mineral waters containing thermal plankton from Molitg-les-Bains, France, into beauty products for at-home use. Those springs had long been reputed for treating skin concerns.

Since 1994, Biotherm has had a biotechnology center in Tours, France, which utilizes bio-extraction and bio-fermentation on plankton for skin care.

Biotherm has plunged into waters around the world in search of new active ingredients.

