February 6, 2020

Subscription-box business Birchbox has confirmed to WWD that the company plans to lay off 44 of its 94 New York-based employees by May.

The news comes shortly after Birchbox sold its French business to its founders and a private equity firm. That business is now operating as a separate entity from the rest of the company. News of the layoffs was first reported by an online news outlet.

