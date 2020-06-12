A handful of black-owned beauty brands are getting an increase in awareness and consumer interest. According to search data from Spate, viral efforts on social media to get the word out about black-owned businesses, as a part of larger Black Lives Matter efforts, paid off for some. Oui the People, for example, saw search growth of more than 1,000 percent. Also on the list: Uoma Beauty, founded by Sharon Chuter who also launched the “Pull Up or Shut Up” campaign, pressuring corporations to release the number of black people working for them. Here, the most-searched black-owned beauty businesses, ranked by percent growth, week-over-week from May 23 to June 6.
- Oui the People: +1150%
- Uoma Beauty: +925%
- Black Girl Sunscreen: +733%
- KNC Beauty: +567%
- BLK and GRN: +400%
- Nyakio: +335%
- Mented Cosmetics: +257%
- Beauty Bakerie: +244%
- Plant Apothecary: +233%
- Buttah Skincare: +212%
Source: Spate
