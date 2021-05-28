Bliss is the latest beauty brand to become a certified B Corporation.

Bliss, which relaunched in the mass market in 2018, purports to be the first skin care brand sold at mass and drug to obtain B Corp status. Transparency is a tenet of the company’s bid for younger consumers, said Meri Baregamian, chief executive officer of Bliss.

“The consumer today expects authentic brands, and you can’t be authentic without being transparent,” Baregamian said.

According to B Corp’s website, brands meeting its standards are ”businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.” Last year, Ursa Major also became a certified B Corporation.

Although the certification process took just a few months, Bliss executives have been rethinking sourcing and impact since relaunching. “We relaunched the brand about three years ago and we reformulated everything,” Baregamian said. “Over that timing, we’ve done a lot of work to make sure the sourcing we do is to the highest standards.” Part of the relaunch also included hiring a director of corporate social responsibility, and forming a task force.

Bliss has also beefed up its philanthropic endeavors. Over the past year, it has partnered with LGBTQ advocacy organization The Trevor Project and the Antiracist Research and Policy Center. On the sustainability front, Bliss has partnered with TerraCycle on recyclable packaging.

