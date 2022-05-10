Blueland Launches First Powder-to-Gel Body Wash

Blueland has made its first foray into personal care.

Best known for its eco-friendly laundry detergents and home cleaners, the company has launched its first body wash.

A product that has been three years in the making, the $16 Body Wash Starter Set consists of the reusable Forever Bottle as well as a powder refill sachet, coming in one of three scents: Waterlily Dew, Sandalwood Sage and Raspberry Hibiscus.

“We’ve known from the beginning that body wash was a huge area [where] we can really have a great environmental impact,” said Sarah Paiji Yoo, cofounder and chief executive officer of Blueland. “We realized that if we really want to create a sustainable alternative to conventional body wash and get rid of that single-use, disposable plastic packaging, we had to create a gel-like experience.

Blueland’s Body Wash Starter Set. Photo courtesy of Blueland

To activate the body wash, consumers must fill the Forever Bottle most of the way with cold water, pour in the powder and shake the bottle for roughly 10 seconds. After an hour, the mixture, which is formulated with xanthan gum as a binding agent, will have turned into a gel and be ready for use.

While the bottle itself is reusable, powder refills are available for $9 per sachet, each making 18 ounces of body wash gel. The dermatologist-tested powders are sulfate-, phthalate- and paraben-free and are formulated with ingredients including kaolin clay for cleansing impurities, Vitamin E for moisture and oats for increased collagen production. Paiji Yoo estimates the product will do $10 million in retail sales during its first year on the market.

“When we started, refillable was a nonexistent concept in beauty, and now we’re seeing that in more areas like skin care, and that’s so exciting,” said Paiji Yoo.

