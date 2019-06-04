Marla's Must-Haves

Acqua di Parma Colonia EDP

“I have worn this bright, citrus fragrance for over 20 years. Created in the early 20th century, the elegant blend of bergamot and Bulgarian rose is timeless.”

La Mer Crème de la Mer

“The go-to cure-all for any of our family’s hydration or healing needs. I remember my mom used to pile up her precious samples in her medicine cabinet.”

Darphin Intral Redness Relief Soothing Serum

“Twenty years ago, we would ‘prescribe’ this to our clients who had skin irritation and redness. This serum is still a hero today.”

SkinCeuticals Physical UV Defense SPF 50

“The only SPF I will use skiing or at the beach or playing tennis. It’s 100 percent physical and is the best for blocking the sun’s rays.

Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Body Wash

“Molton Brown are geniuses when it comes to fragrance. Masculine and spicy, but warm enough to be unisex. There is always a fight over the bottle in our household.”

Trish McEvoy Makeup Planner

“Trish and I have been doing business together for 19 years—and co-designing two exclusive planners a year for Bluemercury for the last 10. No one creates perfect, chic, portable kits for the well-traveled like she does.”

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

“The spray that launched a hair movement. It was an honor to work with the genius and curator, Oribe Canales, and I am forever thankful for his partnership.”

NARS Laguna

“We’ve worked with François Nars and his team from the beginning, and I’ll always remember the beauty history made by the launch of Orgasm Blush. This and the Laguna bronzer are products I can’t live without.”

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm

“Founders Lev and Alina were among the first champions for our stores. I buy five at a time for our family—they seem to disappear with the socks and the phone chargers!”