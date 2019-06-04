Bluemercury certainly has reason to celebrate: the beauty company is now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Over the years, the retailer founded by Barry and Marla Beck moved past its digital roots into something much bigger. Bluemercury launched as a website in 1999, before it gradually unveiled brick-and-mortar stores. Eventually, the business was acquired in a multi-million dollar deal by Macy’s in 2015.

In honor of the business’s special occasion, WWD is taking a look at how Bluemercury transformed over time, changed its digital strategy, and impacted Macy’s. We also took a peek inside Bluemercury’s New York City flagship and spoke to Marla Beck about her beauty must-haves.

Check out the articles below to learn more about the company’s big moment.

20 Things to Know About Bluemercury

Bluemercury: 20 Years of Growth

CEO Jeff Gennette on What Bluemercury Means to Macy’s

The Evolution of Bluemercury’s Digital Strategy

Undercover Shopper: Bluemercury’s Shop Around the Corner in Midtown

Marla’s Must-Haves

Read more about Bluemercury:

What It Takes for Brands to Launch at Bluemercury

Bluemercury’s Barry Beck on Being a Disruptor