Ulla Johnson and Bobbi Brown are teaming for a beauty collaboration due spring 2019.

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani was using lab samples of some of the forthcoming products while prepping models backstage at the designer’s spring 2019 show, held Thursday evening in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y. Soleimani keyed the show’s makeup look using only products from the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned brand, including a recent launch, the Luxe Matte Lip Color.

She did not specify how many products the collection will consist of, but pointed out two cream highlighters — a rose gold and a sheer pearlescent shade — and noted there will be “nude palettes” and “amazing tints.”

It’s perhaps the American answer to Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with L’Oréal Paris, which is to be released later this month — boho-chic designer partners with classic beauty brand to create no-makeup makeup essentials.