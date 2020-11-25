PARIS — Boulevard, a salon and spa management and payment platform, has raised a $27 million Series B investment coled by Index Ventures and Toba Capital.

VMG Partners, Bonfire Ventures, Ludlow Ventures and BoxGroup also participated in the funding round for the Los Angeles-based company.

“With these funds, we plan to expand our team and platform to further serve our small, medium, enterprise and franchise partners,” Matt Danna, a cofounder of Boulevard, wrote in a post on the company’s site.

He and Sean Stavropoulos, both software engineers, five years ago began Boulevard to streamline clients’ experience in salons.

Danna explained that salons served as their “start-up garage.”

Next up for Boulevard was to set out to modernize the technology powering salons and spas, while improving professionals and clients’ lives, he continued.

“After years of product and awareness building, Boulevard is powering hundreds of industry-defining salons and spas (like Mèche) and delighting thousands of beauty professionals and hundreds of thousands of end-customers (including the likes of Shakira and the Kardashians),” wrote Damir Becirovic, a principal at Index Ventures, in a post.

“Even more importantly, Boulevard is enabling these businesses to become more resilient in a time when the salon and spa industry is experiencing tremendous challenges,” he continued. “We believe the future is bright, and that Boulevard will continue to attract the growing number of salons and spas to its best-in-class platform.”

