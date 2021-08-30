Boy Smells Appoints First CEO

In the wake of an explosive year for the brand, Boy Smells has named its first chief executive officer.

David Duplantis will be filling the top slot at the company. Duplantis’ résumé includes roles at Banana Republic, J. Crew and Coach, and a statement from the brand cited his retail experience as a strength it hoped to leverage. Most recently, he worked as an adviser to early-stage companies.

The brand has stood to benefit from the pandemic-induced swell in home fragrance sales. In 2021, Boy Smells has already tracked a 305 percent increase in wholesale, thanks to expansions into 100 Nordstrom stores and key Space NK markets like the U.K. Its d-to-c business also grew 450 percent since 2019. Its fine fragrance collection now makes up 15 percent of sales.

The brand has built on its success with buzzy collaborations, such as those with fashion brand Ganni and Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves.

