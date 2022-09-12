Maesa Appoints Piyush Jain New CEO

Maesa has a new chief executive officer.

Piyush Jain, a Unilever alum of more than 20 years who most recently served as the CEO of soap brand Hand in Hand for about a year, has been appointed to the position.

Jain will assume his new role Sept. 12 and succeeds Gianni Pierracioni, who was appointed CEO at Maesa in Feb. 2021, and has stepped down for personal reasons.

“It is an honor for me to lead Maesa,” said Jain in a statement. I am deeply impressed by the caliber of the team and the strength of our brands, and am excited to unlock the true potential of our people, brands and the business.”

Before joining Hand in Hand, Jain served as global brand vice president for hair care, North America at Unilever.

In his role, Jain also oversaw the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant’s U.S. hair care portfolio, founding and incubating hair care brand Love Beauty & Planet and overseeing the development of Dove, Lux, Tresemmé and Axe.

Maesa, which is backed by Bain Capital and did $344 million in beauty sales in 2021, has endured rapid growth as of late. The brand incubator launched Ashley Tisdale’s wellness line, Being Frenshe, hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ eponymous line and skin care brand, Itk, alongside TikTok influencers Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, all within the past few months.

“This is a pivotal moment for Maesa. We are committed to bringing the future into the present and transforming the beauty industry for the better, and Piyush is a natural fit to lead this next phase of growth,” Julien Saada, Founder and Chairman, Maesa, in a statement. “With values that align, and with his deep experience building, operating and incubating brands, we are delighted to welcome Piyush to the business.”

Other brands in Maesa’s portfolio include TPH by Taraji, Kristin Ess, Hairitage, Anomaly, Flower by Drew Barrymore and more.

“Maesa is a pioneer in the beauty industry. Its agility, depth of consumer knowledge, strong retail partnerships and purpose-driven vision in incubating and growing meaningful brands is unparalleled,” Jain said in a statement.