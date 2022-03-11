Brandefy’s Top Searched Beauty Brands, Ranked

Makeup searches are on the rise, new data shows.

According to Brandefy, a beauty product research app that has more than 64,000 monthly searches, beauty shoppers have turned their interest back to color cosmetics.

When the pandemic first hit, “we saw makeup searches almost entirely disappear,” said Meg Pryde, the app’s founder. “The color cosmetics brands are back in the top 10, whereas 18 months ago, it was all skin care.”

Charlotte Tilbury has held the top spot since the middle of last year, a spot it continues to occupy. Joining it on the top 10 list are brands like Tarte and Nars, as well as trending skin care brands. “People are certainly searching for products that have gone viral on TikTok,” Pryde said, adding that Fenty Beauty products have also taken off. ”Drunk Elephant has always been on the list. The other one to call out is Glow Recipe,” she said.

Conversely, brands that have seen significant sales declines more recently, such as Glossier, have seen searches “tank.”

Below, the top searched brands in the Brandefy app for February, as ranked by search volume.

Top 10 Brands:

Charlotte Tilbury Tatcha Drunk Elephant Fenty Tarte SkinCeuticals NARS Glow Recipe Sunday Riley Clinique

