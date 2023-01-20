Brandefy’s Top Searched Beauty Brands, Ranked

Has the skin care craze ceased?

In December 2022, beauty research and shopping app, Brandefy, saw interest in makeup overtake skin care for the first time since the pandemic began, following steadily building momentum toward the outcome since 2021.

“For a lot of people, the masks came off a while ago, so I think what’s truly driving the resurgence in makeup searches now is viral TikTok videos — you definitely see that in the case of Charlotte Tilbury,” said Meg Pryde, founder and chief executive officer of Brandefy, adding that the Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation is a leading driver of the brand’s popularity on both platforms. (It is also a mainstay in consumers’ ever-building dupe discourse, with Brandefy users identifying the E.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter as a commensurable, wallet-friendly alternative.)

While searches for Drunk Elephant and Tatcha have remained steadfast, skin care brands Glow Recipe, Sunday Riley, Clinique and SkinCeuticals have dropped from the top 10, where they resided at the start of 2022. Still though, demand for vitamin C products is unwavering, dominating the chart since 2021.

Meanwhile, Glossier crept into the top 10 during the holidays after seeing searches decline drastically through much of 2022, an uptick Pryde thinks could be due to the brand’s buzzy Sephora deal, and its appearance at off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls last year.

Below, the top searched brands and products in the Brandefy app for December, as ranked by search volume, respectively.

Brands

Charlotte Tilbury Drunk Elephant Fenty Makeup by Mario Tarte Tatcha Rare Beauty Benefit Nars Glossier

Products