Brandon Trauxe, the 40-year old founder of Deciem, has died, according to an internal email at Deciem.

The email, from Deciem chief executive Nicola Kilner, said Truaxe passed over the weekend, and asked for Deciem’s operations to close for the day. A source with knowledge of the situation told WWD that Truaxe died in Toronto, but cause of death could not be learned by press time.

In the past year, Truaxe had been the subject of many dramatic stories — he posted business announcements to Instagram, he cc’d reporters on emails to chairman emeritus of the Estée Lauder Cos. (a minority investor in the business) Leonard Lauder, and he was eventually ousted from the company after unilaterally deciding to shutter operations in October.

But before that, Truaxe was one of the first to champion radical transparency, and to build a multi-brand, fast-moving vertically-integrated business with that concept at its core. The company’s most popular brand, The Ordinary, has become a cult skin-care brand from selling technically-named products for low prices — often below $10.

That concept was true to Truaxe’s belief that luxury was not about about price.

“The thing about luxury, when I say it’s not about price points, what I mean is it doesn’t matter if it’s cheap, expensive, affordable, not affordable — luxury ultimately has to exclude one thing — and that is being taken for an idiot,” Truaxe said, during an interview at New York’s Plaza Hotel in 2017. “Like, love this atmosphere, hate this coffee. It is horrific, it is actually one of the worst coffees I’ve ever had in my life. But you’re not fooling me — I’m accepting that I’m basically paying rent for the environment.”

While he was mostly known for being unfiltered — in real life, and on Instagram — Truaxe once joked that he did indeed have a filter — “It’s a filter that takes anything that you’re not supposed to say and amplifies it even bigger.”

On Instagram in October, Truaxe alleged that financial crimes had been committed at Deciem, and instructed employees to stop working and the company to close. That move led to Lauder seeking injunctive relief in Canada, which removed Truaxe from his post at the business and locked him out of Deciem’s Instagram account.

That didn’t stop him from posting on his own social media though — he continued to chronicle emails with lawyers, the news, his hotel stays and most recently, his mezcal consumption, on his personal account, with fans frequently commenting with support and concern.