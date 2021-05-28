Sir Elton John was back for this year’s virtual Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party, with a performance of “Tiny Dancer” that he dedicated to Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF’s founder.

“When I reflect upon my favorite memories of your beloved founder, my dear friend Evelyn Lauder, I am thrilled to think how proud she would be that BCRF is now the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. No force of nature, no pandemic, can stop Evelyn’s dream of saving lives from breast cancer,” John said.

Lauder created the foundation in 1993, and today it is the largest funder of breast cancer research in the world.

Dr. Larry Norton, of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and BCRF’s founding scientific director, also had a musical moment, joining Valerie Simpson for a performance of “You Make Me Feel Better” on the bass guitar.

The virtual event was hosted May 20 by Elizabeth Hurley, actress and global ambassador of the Estée Lauder Cos. Breast Cancer Campaign. The Hot Pink Party also featured appearances by Jordana Brewster, Edie Falco, Cheryl Hines, Patti LaBelle, Lisa Ling, Joan Lunden, Carolyn Murphy, Emma Myles, Amy Robach and Molly Sims.

Gayle King introduced Miriam Dance, a singer, songwriter, theater director, teacher and breast cancer survivor, who sang “One Song Glory,” from “Rent.” Breast cancer survivor and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez also performed.

This year’s event raised $6 million — a record for a BCRF virtual event, the organization said — which will fund the research of 275 scientists.

