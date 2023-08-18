Briogeo Goes Outdoors for Decennial Campaign

Briogeo is fêting its 10th birthday with a new media campaign — and a new marketing strategy.

The brand is kicking off its Haircare for Higher Standards campaign, which will span billboards, subways and digital kiosks in key markets nationally. The goal is to play to Briogeo’s focus on hair quality and health. Social media creators like TikTok duo Makenzie and Malia Fowler are fronting the campaign.

Nancy Twine, Briogeo’s founder and chief executive officer, said it marks a shift for the brand’s marketing efforts. “Over the past several years, Briogeo has primarily shown up digitally and that was even further amplified during COVID[-19],” she said. “Digital media is so costly, and everyone is looking for tight, short content. You don’t have the opportunity to create memorable, long-form content that’s being absorbed digitally.”

Twine said the new campaign will allow Briogeo to tell a more in-depth story, and create “memorable experiences,” including a pop-up activation in L.A., where a wrapped truck will stop at various Sephora and Ulta Beauty doors, as well as Salon Centric. Consumers will be able to shoot and post TikTok content on the truck in exchange for free samples or merchandise.

Claudia Allwood, Briogeo’s chief marketing officer, said the activation could also work in other markets. “Whenever we can activate in person that human interaction is just priceless. You build connection with consumers and with creators,” she said. “It’s important that we was a brand who is 10 years old show up in different ways.”