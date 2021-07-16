CEW announced the finalists of the 2021 Beauty Creator Awards on Tuesday with a virtual event hosted by Brooke Shields.

This year’s awards look a little different, starting with the name. Previously just called the Beauty Awards, the organization hoped to highlight the people behind the products, said Carlotta Jacobson, president of CEW. It also pared down categories from 46 to 29 by combining mass and prestige offerings to better reflect consumer shopping habits. All in all, CEW received more than 1,300 entries from 600-plus brands.

The event kicked off with introductions from Jacobson and Shields, followed by presentations of finalists, conversations with industry insiders and trend research, much of which reflected industry changes due to COVID-19. NielsenIQ reported on the return of the cosmetics and fragrance categories, with sales up 26.3 percent in the last three months and up 6.3 percent in the last year.

At-home wellness was at the forefront of the conversation with sales of facial skin appliances up 32.6 percent the past year, according to NielsenIQ, and major growth in searches for vitamins, supplements and sun care products. Top hair care trends included searches for biotin, olive oil and collagen, according to Spate.

The event also focused on the importance of sustainability within the beauty industry, as NielsenIQ reported that 43 percent of consumers are willing to pay more for recyclable packaging. Jill Scalamandre, CEW chairwoman and president of BareMinerals and Buxom, spoke with Frank Voelkl, principal perfumer at Firmenich, about the company’s efforts to sustainably harvest ingredients.

“The end goal has always been to reach the consumer,” Jacobson said about the awards. The awards aimed to “promote the innovation of the industry. We feel that it’s appropriate to have the consumer have a say,” she continued.

The 2021 CEW Beauty Creators Awards sponsored include Firmenich, CVS Pharmacy, Financo Raymond James, QVC, Satisfyer, Presperse, NielsenIQ, NYSCC, Badger & Winters, Beauty Inc, Cheddar News, Perfect Corp./YouCam Makeup, Consultancy Media, Fairchild Media Group, Suite K, Kaplow Communications, The NPD Group and Ernst & Young.

CEW members may vote for the 2021 Beauty Creators Award and the winners will be announced on Nov. 3. Here, the finalists of the 2021 Beauty Creator Awards.

Anti-Aging:

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter

Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum

Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum

La Mer The Concentrate

Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

Philosophy Nature in a Jar Reset Serum With Bakuchiol

Bath & Body:

Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser

C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries Herbal Comfort Soak

Dove Cream Oil Intensive Body Lotion

Mutha Body Butter

Nécessaire The Body Serum

Sally Hansen Spa Collection Hydrating Hand Mask

Supergoop! Glowscreen Body

Vaseline All-Over Body Balm Jelly Stick

CBD Beauty:

Burt’s Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil

E.l.f. Cosmetics 5 MG CBD Lip Oil

Flowerkist Nutrient-rich Beauty Oil With CBD

Hempz CBD Eye Candy Revitalizing Eye Crème

Honey Buz Queen Bee Probiotic Superfood Caffeinated Face Moisturizer

Melach 33 Luxe CBD Body Butter

Saint Jane Beauty The C-Drops

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum

Cleanser and Scrub:

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Cleanser

Nudestix Lemon-aid Detox & Glow Micro Peel

Omorovicza Cosmetics Thermal Cleansing Balm

RoC Skincare Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cleanser

The Inkey List Fulvic Acid Brightening Cleanser

Three Ships Beauty Refresh Papaya + Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Urban Hydration Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Face Wash

Yes to Avocado Fragrance-Free Daily Cream Cleanser

Eye Product:

BareMinerals Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara

Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames

Ilia Beauty Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint

Item Beauty Lash Snack

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

Lawless Beauty The Baby One Eyeshadow Palette

Too Faced Cosmetics Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Undone Beauty Flawlush Brow Liner

Eye Treatment:

Freeman Beauty Micro-Darts Pro Under Eye Patches

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

Mario Badescu Skin Care Caffeine Eye Cream

Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum

Youth to the People Dream Eye Cream

Face Masks:

Beloved Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose Sheet Mask

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Charcoal Detox Mask

Elvis & Elvin Inc Rose Stem Cell Treatment Mask

Florence by Mills Hit Reset Moisturizing Pearls

Freeman Beauty Deep Cleansing Powder-To-Clay Mask

Immunocologie Lava Mask

Urban Hydration Pink Clay Facial Whipped Mud Mask

Youth to the People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask

Face Product:

Cover Girl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

Ilia Beauty Blue Light Mist

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation

Nars Cosmetics Soft Matte Complete Foundation

Ogee Sculpted Face Stick

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Shiseido Americas Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation

The Ordinary Concealer

Hair Coloring:

Bouclème Color Toning Drops

dpHue Root Touch-Up Stick

Goldwell Dualsenses Color Revive Color Giving Conditioner

Hally Color Cloud

L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss

Madison Reed Color Therapy

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks

Schwarzkopf Simply Color

Hair Shampoo / Hair Conditioner:

Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Aloe Shampoo

Fekkai Shea Butter Intense Mask

Living Proof Curl Shampoo

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Oribe Hair Care Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Masque

Rahua by Amazon Beauty Inc. Rahua Hydration Shampoo

Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment

TRESemmé Keratin Repair Shampoo

Hair Style / Hair:

Briogeo Hair Care Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil

Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl Defining Cream

Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant

Goldwell Curls & Waves Soft Waver Lightweight Wave Liquid

IGK Hair Care Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray

Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment

Oribe Hair Care Bright Blonde Essential Priming Serum

Shea Moisture Wig & Weave Tea Tree & Borage Seed Oil Flyaway & Wrap Mousse

Hair Tools:

Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush

Conair InfinitiPro by Conair Smoothwrap Hair Dryer

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Hot Tools Signature Series One-Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer and Hair Dryer

Kristin Ess Hair NanoBlack 1” Pivoting Wand

L’ange Hair Le Styliste Luxury Salon Dryer

Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager

Wetbrush Original Detangler

Iconic Beauty Award:

Calvin Klein Eternity for Men

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances Light Blue Eau de Toilette

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Milk Sunscreen

NARS Cosmetics Orgasm Blush

Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

Indie Brand:

Briogeo Hair Care

Ellis Brooklyn

Glow Recipe

Ilia Beauty

Nécessaire

Olive & June

Sky Organics

The Lip Bar

Indie Skincare:

Alchimie Forever LLC Kantic Light Clarifying Cream

BeautyBio Glass & Gloss Megawatt Glow Pro-Facial

Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer

Codex Beauty Bia Skin Superfood

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Indeed Laboratories Inc. Bakuchiol Reface Pads

Irene Forte Skincare Pistachio Face Mask

Lilah b. Aglow Cleansing Butter

Ingredients and Formulation:

Actera Ingredients Follicin

BASF Corporation PeptAIde 4.0

Eastman Chemical Company Eastman GEM retinyl sunflowerate

EverCare Mineral Body SPF 50 Sunscreen

Geltor, Inc. HumaColl21

Grant Industries Inc. Granpowder BBP-700

Mana Products Inc. Clean Screen Mineral Serum SPF 50

SurfactGreen CosmeGreen ES1822+

Lip Product:

Beautycounter Beyond Gloss

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Oil Infused Gloss

Hourglass Cosmetics Confession Lipstick Red 0

House of Slllage Disney x House of Sillage Beauty Playful Nude Diamond Powder Lipstick

It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Solid Serum Lip Gloss

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimatte Slim Lipstick

Poparazzi PH Reactive Lip Balm

Lip Treatment:

Burt’s Bees Rescue Balm

Coola Classic Liplux Organic Hydrating Lip Oil Sunscreen SPF 30

Eos The Hero Extra Dry Lip Treatment

Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream

Ilia Beauty Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss

Three Ships Beauty Buttercream Lip Mask

Too Faced Cosmetics Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment

Makeup Tools:

CoverFX Custom Application Brush

E.l.f. cosmetics Putty Primer Application

EcoTools BioBlender

Eylure London Line & Lash Adhesive Pen

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler

LoveSeen Cate Lash

Luminess Breeze Airbrush System Kit

Sephora Total Coverage Original Sponge

Men’s Grooming:

18.21 Man Made Beard, Hair, and Skin Oil

Bevel 2-in-1 Exfoliating Toner Pads

Burt’s Bees Men’s Conditioning Beard Balm

Head & Shoulders Shaping Pomade

KeepItAnchored Hair Anchoring Essence for Men

Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer With SPF 37

SheaMoisture Men Avocado Butter & Manuka Honey Deep Conditioner

Skinbetter Science Solo Hydrating Defense

Men’s Scent:

C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries Elixir Black Cologne

Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Parfum

House of Sillage Men’s Gentlemen’s Collection – The Contemporary Parfum

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum

John Varvatos John Varvatos XX

Ralph Lauren Fragrances Polo Deep Blue Parfum

Moisturizer (Face):

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Coola The Great Barrier Cream Fortifying Moisturizer

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer Fragrance Free

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Moisturizer

ReVive Skincare Perfectif Night Even Skin Tone Cream Retinol Dark Spot Corrector

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew

Versed Skincare Recovery Mode Advanced Night Cream

Nail Product:

Butter London Strawberry Rhubarb Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment

Clutch Nails Pink Ombré Press On Nails

Essie Expressie by Essie in Crop Top and Roll

Kiss Majestic Nails

Nails Inc London Plant Power

OPI Nail Lacquer in “Complimentary Wine”

Pretty Smart Innovations Stimunail

Sally Hansen Spa Collection Peel-Off Nail Mask

QVC Beauty Quest Award:

+ Lux Unfiltered

Bouclème

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Droplette

Glo Skin Beauty

Gussi

Layers Skincare

Mother Dirt

Skincare Tools:

Cleanlogic Bath and Body Exfoliating Body Gloves

FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Gua Sha

Joanna Vargas Skin Care Magic Glow Wand

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

Opte Precision Skincare

ReVive Skincare RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller

Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand

Vanity Planet Leda Red – Anti-Aging LED Sonic Facial Brush

Sun Product:

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint

Dermstore Collection Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

Dr. Brandt Skincare Liquid Sun Shield SPF 50

SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Mist SPF 50

Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

Supergoop! Glowscreen

Tula Skincare Protect + Glow SPF

Sustainability Excellence Award:

Ace of Air

Aveda

Cheekbone Beauty

Eva NYC

Grove Collaborative

Mustela

Noble Panacea

Unwrapped Life

Wellness, Beauty Wellness Supplements, Aromatherapy, Sexual Wellness:

Cora Period Balm

Goli Nutrition Ashwagandha Gummies

NeoCell Overnighter Collagen

Nutrafol Stress Adaptogen

Olika Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Skin Inc Mask Liner

The Honey Pot Company Organic Moisturizing Lubricant With Organic Strawberry Flavor

ZitSticka Blur Potion

Women’s Scent:

Burberry Her London Dream

Clean Beauty Collective Clean Reserve Lush Fleur

Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum

House of Sillage Mickey Mouse the Fragrance – Disney x House of Sillage

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Perfect Marc Jacobs

Molton Brown Milk Musk Eau de Parfum

Skylar Fragrances Vanilla Sky Eau de Toilette

Valentino Beauty Voce Viva Eau de Parfum

