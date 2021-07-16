CEW announced the finalists of the 2021 Beauty Creator Awards on Tuesday with a virtual event hosted by Brooke Shields.
This year’s awards look a little different, starting with the name. Previously just called the Beauty Awards, the organization hoped to highlight the people behind the products, said Carlotta Jacobson, president of CEW. It also pared down categories from 46 to 29 by combining mass and prestige offerings to better reflect consumer shopping habits. All in all, CEW received more than 1,300 entries from 600-plus brands.
The event kicked off with introductions from Jacobson and Shields, followed by presentations of finalists, conversations with industry insiders and trend research, much of which reflected industry changes due to COVID-19. NielsenIQ reported on the return of the cosmetics and fragrance categories, with sales up 26.3 percent in the last three months and up 6.3 percent in the last year.
At-home wellness was at the forefront of the conversation with sales of facial skin appliances up 32.6 percent the past year, according to NielsenIQ, and major growth in searches for vitamins, supplements and sun care products. Top hair care trends included searches for biotin, olive oil and collagen, according to Spate.
The event also focused on the importance of sustainability within the beauty industry, as NielsenIQ reported that 43 percent of consumers are willing to pay more for recyclable packaging. Jill Scalamandre, CEW chairwoman and president of BareMinerals and Buxom, spoke with Frank Voelkl, principal perfumer at Firmenich, about the company’s efforts to sustainably harvest ingredients.
“The end goal has always been to reach the consumer,” Jacobson said about the awards. The awards aimed to “promote the innovation of the industry. We feel that it’s appropriate to have the consumer have a say,” she continued.
The 2021 CEW Beauty Creators Awards sponsored include Firmenich, CVS Pharmacy, Financo Raymond James, QVC, Satisfyer, Presperse, NielsenIQ, NYSCC, Badger & Winters, Beauty Inc, Cheddar News, Perfect Corp./YouCam Makeup, Consultancy Media, Fairchild Media Group, Suite K, Kaplow Communications, The NPD Group and Ernst & Young.
CEW members may vote for the 2021 Beauty Creators Award and the winners will be announced on Nov. 3. Here, the finalists of the 2021 Beauty Creator Awards.
Anti-Aging:
BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum
La Mer The Concentrate
Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment
Philosophy Nature in a Jar Reset Serum With Bakuchiol
Bath & Body:
Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser
C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries Herbal Comfort Soak
Dove Cream Oil Intensive Body Lotion
Mutha Body Butter
Nécessaire The Body Serum
Sally Hansen Spa Collection Hydrating Hand Mask
Supergoop! Glowscreen Body
Vaseline All-Over Body Balm Jelly Stick
CBD Beauty:
Burt’s Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil
E.l.f. Cosmetics 5 MG CBD Lip Oil
Flowerkist Nutrient-rich Beauty Oil With CBD
Hempz CBD Eye Candy Revitalizing Eye Crème
Honey Buz Queen Bee Probiotic Superfood Caffeinated Face Moisturizer
Melach 33 Luxe CBD Body Butter
Saint Jane Beauty The C-Drops
Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum
Cleanser and Scrub:
Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Cleanser
Nudestix Lemon-aid Detox & Glow Micro Peel
Omorovicza Cosmetics Thermal Cleansing Balm
RoC Skincare Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cleanser
The Inkey List Fulvic Acid Brightening Cleanser
Three Ships Beauty Refresh Papaya + Salicylic Acid Cleanser
Urban Hydration Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Face Wash
Yes to Avocado Fragrance-Free Daily Cream Cleanser
Eye Product:
BareMinerals Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara
Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames
Ilia Beauty Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
Item Beauty Lash Snack
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
Lawless Beauty The Baby One Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced Cosmetics Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Undone Beauty Flawlush Brow Liner
Eye Treatment:
Freeman Beauty Micro-Darts Pro Under Eye Patches
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask
Mario Badescu Skin Care Caffeine Eye Cream
Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream
Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum
Youth to the People Dream Eye Cream
Face Masks:
Beloved Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose Sheet Mask
Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Charcoal Detox Mask
Elvis & Elvin Inc Rose Stem Cell Treatment Mask
Florence by Mills Hit Reset Moisturizing Pearls
Freeman Beauty Deep Cleansing Powder-To-Clay Mask
Immunocologie Lava Mask
Urban Hydration Pink Clay Facial Whipped Mud Mask
Youth to the People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask
Face Product:
Cover Girl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
Ilia Beauty Blue Light Mist
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation
Nars Cosmetics Soft Matte Complete Foundation
Ogee Sculpted Face Stick
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Shiseido Americas Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation
The Ordinary Concealer
Hair Coloring:
Bouclème Color Toning Drops
dpHue Root Touch-Up Stick
Goldwell Dualsenses Color Revive Color Giving Conditioner
Hally Color Cloud
L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss
Madison Reed Color Therapy
Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks
Schwarzkopf Simply Color
Hair Shampoo / Hair Conditioner:
Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Aloe Shampoo
Fekkai Shea Butter Intense Mask
Living Proof Curl Shampoo
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Oribe Hair Care Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Masque
Rahua by Amazon Beauty Inc. Rahua Hydration Shampoo
Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment
TRESemmé Keratin Repair Shampoo
Hair Style / Hair:
Briogeo Hair Care Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil
Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl Defining Cream
Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant
Goldwell Curls & Waves Soft Waver Lightweight Wave Liquid
IGK Hair Care Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray
Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment
Oribe Hair Care Bright Blonde Essential Priming Serum
Shea Moisture Wig & Weave Tea Tree & Borage Seed Oil Flyaway & Wrap Mousse
Hair Tools:
Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush
Conair InfinitiPro by Conair Smoothwrap Hair Dryer
Dyson Corrale Straightener
Hot Tools Signature Series One-Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer and Hair Dryer
Kristin Ess Hair NanoBlack 1” Pivoting Wand
L’ange Hair Le Styliste Luxury Salon Dryer
Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager
Wetbrush Original Detangler
Iconic Beauty Award:
Calvin Klein Eternity for Men
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances Light Blue Eau de Toilette
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
La Mer Crème de la Mer
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Milk Sunscreen
NARS Cosmetics Orgasm Blush
Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
Indie Brand:
Briogeo Hair Care
Ellis Brooklyn
Glow Recipe
Ilia Beauty
Nécessaire
Olive & June
Sky Organics
The Lip Bar
Indie Skincare:
Alchimie Forever LLC Kantic Light Clarifying Cream
BeautyBio Glass & Gloss Megawatt Glow Pro-Facial
Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer
Codex Beauty Bia Skin Superfood
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Indeed Laboratories Inc. Bakuchiol Reface Pads
Irene Forte Skincare Pistachio Face Mask
Lilah b. Aglow Cleansing Butter
Ingredients and Formulation:
Actera Ingredients Follicin
BASF Corporation PeptAIde 4.0
Eastman Chemical Company Eastman GEM retinyl sunflowerate
EverCare Mineral Body SPF 50 Sunscreen
Geltor, Inc. HumaColl21
Grant Industries Inc. Granpowder BBP-700
Mana Products Inc. Clean Screen Mineral Serum SPF 50
SurfactGreen CosmeGreen ES1822+
Lip Product:
Beautycounter Beyond Gloss
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Oil Infused Gloss
Hourglass Cosmetics Confession Lipstick Red 0
House of Slllage Disney x House of Sillage Beauty Playful Nude Diamond Powder Lipstick
It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Solid Serum Lip Gloss
Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimatte Slim Lipstick
Poparazzi PH Reactive Lip Balm
Lip Treatment:
Burt’s Bees Rescue Balm
Coola Classic Liplux Organic Hydrating Lip Oil Sunscreen SPF 30
Eos The Hero Extra Dry Lip Treatment
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream
Ilia Beauty Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask
Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss
Three Ships Beauty Buttercream Lip Mask
Too Faced Cosmetics Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment
Makeup Tools:
CoverFX Custom Application Brush
E.l.f. cosmetics Putty Primer Application
EcoTools BioBlender
Eylure London Line & Lash Adhesive Pen
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler
LoveSeen Cate Lash
Luminess Breeze Airbrush System Kit
Sephora Total Coverage Original Sponge
Men’s Grooming:
18.21 Man Made Beard, Hair, and Skin Oil
Bevel 2-in-1 Exfoliating Toner Pads
Burt’s Bees Men’s Conditioning Beard Balm
Head & Shoulders Shaping Pomade
KeepItAnchored Hair Anchoring Essence for Men
Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer With SPF 37
SheaMoisture Men Avocado Butter & Manuka Honey Deep Conditioner
Skinbetter Science Solo Hydrating Defense
Men’s Scent:
C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries Elixir Black Cologne
Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum
Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Parfum
House of Sillage Men’s Gentlemen’s Collection – The Contemporary Parfum
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum
John Varvatos John Varvatos XX
Ralph Lauren Fragrances Polo Deep Blue Parfum
Moisturizer (Face):
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Coola The Great Barrier Cream Fortifying Moisturizer
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer Fragrance Free
Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Moisturizer
ReVive Skincare Perfectif Night Even Skin Tone Cream Retinol Dark Spot Corrector
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew
Versed Skincare Recovery Mode Advanced Night Cream
Nail Product:
Butter London Strawberry Rhubarb Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment
Clutch Nails Pink Ombré Press On Nails
Essie Expressie by Essie in Crop Top and Roll
Kiss Majestic Nails
Nails Inc London Plant Power
OPI Nail Lacquer in “Complimentary Wine”
Pretty Smart Innovations Stimunail
Sally Hansen Spa Collection Peel-Off Nail Mask
QVC Beauty Quest Award:
+ Lux Unfiltered
Bouclème
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Droplette
Glo Skin Beauty
Gussi
Layers Skincare
Mother Dirt
Skincare Tools:
Cleanlogic Bath and Body Exfoliating Body Gloves
FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Gua Sha
Joanna Vargas Skin Care Magic Glow Wand
NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device
Opte Precision Skincare
ReVive Skincare RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
Vanity Planet Leda Red – Anti-Aging LED Sonic Facial Brush
Sun Product:
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint
Dermstore Collection Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40
Dr. Brandt Skincare Liquid Sun Shield SPF 50
SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Mist SPF 50
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Supergoop! Glowscreen
Tula Skincare Protect + Glow SPF
Sustainability Excellence Award:
Ace of Air
Aveda
Cheekbone Beauty
Eva NYC
Grove Collaborative
Mustela
Noble Panacea
Unwrapped Life
Wellness, Beauty Wellness Supplements, Aromatherapy, Sexual Wellness:
Cora Period Balm
Goli Nutrition Ashwagandha Gummies
NeoCell Overnighter Collagen
Nutrafol Stress Adaptogen
Olika Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Skin Inc Mask Liner
The Honey Pot Company Organic Moisturizing Lubricant With Organic Strawberry Flavor
ZitSticka Blur Potion
Women’s Scent:
Burberry Her London Dream
Clean Beauty Collective Clean Reserve Lush Fleur
Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum
House of Sillage Mickey Mouse the Fragrance – Disney x House of Sillage
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Perfect Marc Jacobs
Molton Brown Milk Musk Eau de Parfum
Skylar Fragrances Vanilla Sky Eau de Toilette
Valentino Beauty Voce Viva Eau de Parfum
