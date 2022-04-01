Brooke Shields’ New Job, Plus New Executives at JLo Beauty, NuFace and Madison Reed

Here, the latest beauty executive moves.

Lisa Sequino Photo courtesy of the Estée Lauder Cos.

Jennifer Lopez’s beauty business has a new leader. Lisa Sequino, an Estée Lauder Cos. alumna, has joined JLo Beauty & Lifestyle Cos. as cofounder and chief executive officer.

NuFace also has a new CEO. Jessica Hanson replaces Mike Larrain in the top slot; she most recently served as GHD’s general manager for the Americas region, but has also worked at L’Oréal and Sephora, as well as Amorepacific.

Brooke Shields Photo courtesy of Prospect Farms and Camilo Fuentealba

Brooke Shields is trying her hand at something new. She is joining Prospect Farms, a self-described wellness platform that creates botanically focused products for both people and pets, as chief brand officer. She has also joined the board of directors.

Jose Zuniga has joined Madison Reed as chief financial officer. Previously, he held the same role at Dollar Shave Club and has also worked at Google, Yahoo and Mattel.

Nudestix also made a new addition to its C-suite. Robert Beredo has been named the company’s global chief digital officer, which is a newly created role. Previously, Beredo held the same role at L’Oréal Canada.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Valentino Revises Global Executive Organization

Tommy Hilfiger Hires New Marketing Executive

EXCLUSIVE: Estée Lauder Breaks Into the Metaverse