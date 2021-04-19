Emerging digital health food marketplace Bubble is investing in technology.

Bubble has hired Savraj Singh, formerly the chief technology officer of frozen food subscription service Daily Harvest, as its CTO. In his new role, Singh will streamline Bubble’s brand approval process — a technological update that is expected to allow the company to quadruple its independent food brand offerings to more than 6,000 stockkeeping units.

Launched in 2019, Bubble was founded by Jessica Young, an early employee at Daily Harvest, where she was the director of product and operations. Bubble sells “better-for-you” indie-label food products spanning ghee, legumes, energy bars, granola, breads, oils, sauces, snacks, supplements and body care. Bubble does not require a minimum inventory of its brand partners, who set their own prices. It has a wait list of more than 1,000 brands.

Singh marks Young’s first senior hire at Bubble — the two first worked together at Daily Harvest.

“He’s great at building systems, he has a deep tech background,” Young said. “He understands user experience. He’s also taken a couple companies through [start-up accelerator program] Y-Combinator. He has built a lot of what we are going to need now. It really is the perfect fit.”

Bubble considers factors such as a brand’s operations and food ingredients in deciding whether to onboard it to its platform, Young said.

“We require professionally manufactured foods,” she said. “We have ingredient standards [that are] stricter than Whole Foods and Erewhon. We don’t allow products that have cane sugar. We don’t believe that refined sweeteners are needed in our food system today.”

Bubble takes a 35 percent cut of sales, and the brands take the rest, according to Young. She funded Bubble with her own money, as well as a friends and family round of funding.

Consumers do not have to have a membership to purchase from the platform.

“If you want to buy one thing, you can — you’re not locked into minimums,” Young said.

