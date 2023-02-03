Bubble Skincare Heads to the U.K.

Gen Z darling Bubble Skincare is taking its accessible ethos to new territories.

Founded by Shai Eisenman in 2020, the brand is launching with Beauty Bay to enter the U.K., Europe and Mexico, among other key markets.

Bubble’s lineup includes cleansers, toners, serums and masks, with prices ranging from $13 to $20.

The brand has expanded aggressively since launch. In 2021, it hit Walmart shelves, followed by CVS, in tandem with the launch of its first over-the-counter acne product. At that time, industry sources estimated the business to hit between $20 million and $30 million in sales. Though the brand didn’t comment on expectations for the U.K. market, industry sources suspect it to comprise between 7 percent and 8 percent of the brand’s overall revenue.

With a footprint in the U.S. of 9,000 doors, Eisenman is now looking abroad for opportunities. She’s starting with the U.K. given the consumer appetite there. “At launch, 60 percent of our traffic was international, and every other comment on our TikTok is asking about availability in the U.K. or Europe,” she said. “The U.K. customer won’t need to pay a significant fee to get our products, or have to wait for weeks and weeks.”

Social listening played a large role in the partnership. “We keep our hands on the pulse of what our community is looking for,” Eisenman said. “That’s why we chose Walmart [in 2021] — we know that 42 percent of Gen Zers go to Walmart three to four times a month. It’s the same reason Beauty Bay made such an amazing partner. They index so, so well with Gen Z.”

Bubble focuses on prestige-caliber skin care at mass pricing, with colorful packaging for the TikTok generation. Eisenman said the company didn’t need to reformulate any products to meet regulatory requirements in Europe. “We want products out there for our kids to be using,” she said. “We don’t formulate with a single controversial ingredient.”