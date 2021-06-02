Private equity firm General Atlantic has made a minority investment in Buff City Soap, a plant-based personal care and laundry brand.

Buff City was founded in 2013 and aims to create products that are free from harsh chemicals and detergents. The business’ handmade bar soaps feature colorful swirls and cost $7. Buff City also makes bath and shower products, body care and laundry detergent.

The company has more than 100 stores across the U.S., including franchised locations, and plans to use the money from GA’s investment to open more stores, launch more products and expand e-commerce sales.

GA’s Andrew Crawford, global head of consumer, said the brand has established a “loyal customer following” and that there is “meaningful opportunity for Buff City Soap’s continued growth through product, category and unit expansion.”

Crawford will join Buff City’s board of directors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For GA, the deal joins several others in the beauty space. The private equity firm owns a majority stake in Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe, Playa, Lipstick Queen and other brands, as well as Vegamour, a hair growth brand that GA invested in earlier this year.

