Bumble and bumble, Point Foundation Launch Inaugural Hair Trade Scholarship

Bumble and bumble is looking to support the next generation of hairstylists.

The hair care brand has partnered with Point Foundation, a scholarship fund that supports members of the LGBTQ community in continued education and career development, to launch the organization’s first hair trade scholarship.

Through the initiative, four aspiring hairstylists will enter a yearlong mentorship program, which will equip them with career resources, coaching and in-salon experience at Bumble and bumble salons. Another cohort, which has yet to be determined in size, will be announced the following year.

“Education plays a central role to who Bumble and bumble is — we very much consider ourselves a teaching brand, and this partnership seemed like a great way to further that mission,” said Corey Reese, general manager.

The program’s inaugural cohort consists of Jordyn Rogers, who hails from Glenview, Ill.; Jaron Hood from Huntsville, Ala.; Taylor Skillen of Santa Monica, Calif., and Patricia Hunter, who comes from Flint, Mich.

“Through this collaborative effort, we can empower and equip these students with the necessary tools to flourish in their desired career paths,” Reese said.

The program marks the latest effort by Point Foundation — which was founded in 2001 and has awarded more than $50 million in scholarships to students since — to continuously expand its support of diverse career paths. In 2016, the organization launched its community college scholarship program, and is eyeing opportunities to further support trade and vocational school entrants.

“If we want to create a place of equity and people being treated fairly, we need to support young people that are studying in every field imaginable,” said Jorge Valencia, executive director and chief executive officer of Point Foundation.

This mission, he said, is even more relevant considering the surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation that has been introduced this year, much of which could potentially jeopardize gender-affirming health care for transgender youths, and seeks to regulate discussions around gender identity and sexuality in public school curriculums.

“We approach [Pride] month with great pride and a little bit of sadness. One can often assume that certain areas and industries might be safe from [anti-LGBTQ sentiment], but that’s not always the case. I think a lot of young people are feeling more and more that they need to stand together and look for community, and we look forward to creating more of that year-to-year,” Valencia said.

In 2023, Point foundation is pledging financial and programatic support to 574 LGBTQ students pursuing higher education, marking the organization’s largest class of scholars to date. The induction of the Hair Trade Scholarship expands the company’s mission to new terrain, while also bringing Bumble and bumble’s commitment to professional and consumer education to life in a new way.

“We’re committed to testing, learning and making sure this new program works well for our students,” Reese said.