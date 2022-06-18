Buzzy Beauty Brands

The dream of an indelible unicorn tattoo became a reality at Cosmoprof Bologna’s recent session this spring, thanks to Prinker. The trade show displayed a host of innovative brands, also including Réduit Boost, Beesline and Oquist. Here, a look at those.

Prinker

Temporary tattoos aren’t just for kids anymore. That’s thanks to Prinker, a compact, light device enabling the creation of durable yet easy-to-wash-off tattoos in color or black-and-white, at home or in store.

On the Prinker app, it’s possible to choose a tattoo from among more than 12,000 designs. People may create their own drawings on the app, too, which then are made into tattoos.

Prinker claims to be the world’s first and only cosmetics inks and primer to be wholly compliant with the Food and Drug Administration’s Voluntary Cosmetics Registration Program, as well as the European Union’s Cosmetics Products Notification Portal.

The first iteration, Prinker S, was introduced in January 2020 by the South Korean company. Price-wise, that started at $269. Then two years later came Prinker M, a smaller, lighter version, which has a price tag beginning at $199. That gizmo measures 103 by 55 by 75.5 mm and weighs just 169 grams.

Réduit Boost

Réduit, a Swiss precision beauty brand, launched Boost in February. It is billed to be the first bespoke skin care device that — as its name suggests — boosts the effectiveness of people’s beauty products according to their skins’ specific needs.

Réduit, which was launched by Paul Peros and uses Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Technology operating in the ultra-low frequency as well as LED light therapy, calls Boost “universal smart skin care technology.”

Réduit Boost works with an app. There, users input information on their skin type, gender, age and surrounding environment. They also scan their cream, serum or essence’s bar code.

According to Réduit Boost’s algorithm, a personalized ritual is then created, and based on the active ingredients found in the chosen skin care products, a specific “waveform” is identified by the technology to push ingredients into skin at the necessary depth.

Réduit claims this allows skin to receive the actives it needs and for four-times more absorption than when applied by hand. That is said to lead to five-times better overall results in 30 seconds.

In the U.S., Réduit Boost retails for $199.

Beesline

The Lebanese company Beesline was founded in 1993 by Mohamad Arayssi and Maha Arayssi Rifai with the goal of offering an all-natural alternative to chemical cosmetics. Its waterless solutions, ranging from pills to tablets, includes the Deodorizing Roll-on Coconut WoW Tablet Forever, a compact product coming in a refillable packaging.

“We’re working on taking away up to 80 percent of water from formulas, turning products into solids or stick formats,” said marketing director Hassan Rifai.

Based on apitherapy, product formulations include ethically sourced byproducts of bees, such as honey, beeswax and propolis, often combined with botanical extracts. Beesline’s commitment extends to safeguarding beekeepers and supporting the ethical care and development of bees and beekeeping practices.

With prices ranging from $4 to $42, the wide assortment includes everything from lip balms to face and body products, hair care and sun care. Available in 22 markets, the brand has a strong presence in the Middle East, whereas in the U.S. Beesline retails just at Anthropology currently. In Europe, the brand is mainly available online, and it recently debuted in China.

Oquist Cosmetics

Swedish skin care brand Oquist could easily double as home design label. Its concentrated, waterless and multifunctional formulations come in terracotta sculptures that give new meaning to reusable packaging.

Launched in September 2021, the brand offers four products, each claiming at least five different functions targeting every age and skin type. These include five-in-one cleansing oil for face and hands, butter for the whole body and a balm with amber extract, which debuted this year. Prices range from 45 euros to 56 euros. The six-in-one serum, billed as anti-aging solution to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, retails at 99 euros.

Olga Ringquist, who cofounded the brand with her father, underscored the challenges in adopting a waterless approach, which mainly concerns pricing and striking the right balance among ingredients.

“Of course, it’s more expensive not to have 70 percent to 95 percent of a free component in your product,” she said, referring to water.

Ringquist opts instead to use the likes of soothing oils and butters.

Oquist is available in a selection of indie stores across Europe and online marketplaces in Germany and Italy, in addition to operating its own e-commerce.

“Right now, we sell mostly in Europe also because it’s very convenient for shipments, whereas the U.K. is a bit [trickier], for instance. But the U.S. and Asia are also interesting for us,” said Ringquist.