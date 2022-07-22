By the Numbers: 2022’s Biggest Skin Care Trends

Retinol has long been a popular antiaging ingredient, but TikTok propelled it to new heights and now the social media site is seeing another skin care contender hot on retinol’s heels.

According to data from Hey Discount, while retinol has preserved its longstanding position as the leading skin care trend, a plateau could be on the horizon for the wrinkle-fighting ingredient. Hyaluronic acid has overtaken retinol in terms of year-over-year growth in TikTok views, increasing by 1,023 percent in 2022, while retinol has witnessed 275 percent growth over the same period.

However, mounting economic uncertainty may be preventing TikTok views from translating to actual purchases, with many of TikTok’s top skin care trends encountering recent decreases in Google searches.

Despite its swelling TikTok popularity, hyaluronic acid has experienced a 1.8 percent decline in Google searches. Searches for niacinamide, which has grown by 231 percent in TikTok views in 2022, have decreased by 6.5 percent over the same period. Similarly, TikTok views for “glass skin” have increased by 90 percent, while Google searches for the trend have decreased by 15 percent, by comparison.

Here, the biggest skin care trends of 2022, based on the cumulative TikTok views each has garnered, per Hey Discount.

