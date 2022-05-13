By The Numbers: Beauty Companies’ Media Impact Value Rankings

Influencer voices drive performance in the beauty industry more substantially than in any other industry, per data from Launchmetrics.

While media voices are the most significant drivers of brand performance in the luxury and fashion industries, influencers drive 46 percent of brand performance in beauty, making them among the leading voices in the industry.

On top of being among the dominating voices in the beauty industry at large, influencer voices are also the leading performance driver across each of the mass, prestige and luxury channels, driving them by 45, 46 and 48 percent, respectively.

In contrast, influencer voices only drive performance in the fashion and luxury industries by 18 and 17 percent, respectively, making them only slightly more influential than owned media.

Launchmetrics’ Media Impact Value scoring system assigns a monetary value to every post, interaction or article about a brand to measure its performance and impact, as well as what factors are driving them the most.

Here, Launchmetrics’ top 10 beauty companies from January to February 2022, ranked by Media Impact Value.

