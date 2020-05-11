Just two hours after Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11, ceo Geoffroy van Raemdonck told WWD that the luxury retailer's "transformation" strategy will continue and has been yielding results.⁣ ⁣ Talk that Neiman’s would go bankrupt has been around since well before the coronavirus outbreak, making vendors and suppliers jittery. In several cases, they are owed millions of dollars and will not be paid for past orders.⁣ ⁣ Asked if there is a plan to communicate with designers and brands to encourage their support going forward, van Raemdonck said, “What is very important is that the brands know we have a business that is profitable, and that we will continue to have relationships that are healthy and profitable on both fronts and that now we are going through financial restructuring that gives them protection. We will be spending a lot of time making sure they understand this strengthens our relationship with them and our ability to partner with them.”⁣ ⁣ When asked if Neiman’s would have gone bankrupt if there was no pandemic, van Raemdonck replied, “This company was on its way to continue to grow profitably. It was really the pandemic that totally changed the outcome. It was really the pandemic and the unprecedented pressure that it has put on everyone that precipitated the bankruptcy. It made it impossible to fund our operations and pay for the debt.”⁣ ⁣ ⁣ To some extent, the pandemic has accelerated NMG’s transformation efforts, which in large part center on bolstering the already-sizable digital business. It represents more than one-third of NMG’s $4 billion in revenues. “Over the past five weeks, our sales associates generated $60 million in digital revenues. That’s truly being digital,” van Raemdonck said.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to read the full interview.⁣ ⁣ Report: David Moin