Pared-back beauty trends have made their way to the runway. According to Trendalytics’ latest Fashion Month report, the most resonant trends focused on glossy, healthy skin and hair, as well as viral nail art.

“In terms of the practicality of looks, a lot of that was purely from a logistics perspective: you can’t have people near each other for extended periods of time backstage,” said Cece Lee, chief executive officer of Trendalytics. “Also, too extreme looks can feel a little tone-deaf right now. In a normal environment, it’s totally fine. But in the midst of this year, it’s maybe not OK to be like, ‘look at my unicorn makeup.’ Especially with women leaving the workforce in droves.”

Lee also noticed, both in ready-to-wear and in beauty, the localized effects of the coronavirus. “Each week presented how its respective market was dealing with the pandemic. New York was simple and practical, lots of masks. That wasn’t totally reflected in Europe, prior to the second lockdown,” she said. Lee also noticed runway looks prioritizing dewy radiance over full coverage. Here, the top 10 beauty trends from fashion month, ranked by percentage growth in search volume.

Evil eye nails: +99 percent Glossy lips: +64 percent Middle part: +33 percent Glowing skin: +22 percent Bangs: +17 percent Bold black eyeliner: +9 percent Rhinestone nail accents: +7 percent Wet look: -2 percent Braided styles: -6 percent Red lipstick: -8 percent

Source: Trendalytics

