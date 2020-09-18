Garnering social media traction is nothing new for Rihanna, but to do so before products are on sale is a separate feat. As Tribe Dynamics’ list of top-performing skin-care brands indicates, as ranked by EMV for the month of July, Rihanna’s Fenty Skin nabbed the second slot with $7,767,084. “The brand didn’t even launch until the end of the month, and all of the content is pre-launch excitement from influencers, creators and celebrities,” said Brit McCorquodale, senior vice president of revenue at Tribe Dynamics. “With the launch of the skin line, the brand has the community and credit to build genuine momentum pre-launch. It’s pretty unprecedented to immediately see traction like that. We saw very similar behavior to Fenty Beauty in terms of immediate presence,” she said. Tatcha held its place in the top spot, while Drunk Elephant rose three rankings due to its summer launch of the E-Rase Milki Micellar Water. Here, the top 10 skin-care brands ranked by EMV for July.
- Tatcha – $9,384,271
- Fenty Skin – $7,767,084
- Fresh – $5,181,475
- Drunk Elephant – $4,782,646
- Tula – $4,762,646
- Glow Recipe – $4,749,085
- Fourth Ray Beauty – $4,429,781
- Ole Henriksen – $3,949,786
- Supergoop! – $3,658,575
- First Aid Beauty – $3,539,067
Source: Tribe Dynamics, July 2020.
