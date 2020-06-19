Finally some good news for the hard-hit fragrance category—a sales bump thanks to Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, according to The NPD Group. In a week when prestige beauty was down 10 percent versus the week before (and 31 percent from the same week last year), despite store reopenings, fragrance sets saw the highest volume in sales. “Skin care and hair remain a focus for consumers for this latest week, with half of the top 10 segments falling into these categories,” said Larissa Jensen, vice president, beauty at The NPD Group. Other bright spots included skin care and eye makeup. Below, the top 10 gainers, by category and product, in prestige beauty in the U.S. market week-over-week, for the week ending on May 30.

Fragrance: Sets Skin care: Body cream/lotion Fragrance: Sets w/ ancillaries Hair: Conditioner Skin care: Facial devices Skin care: Sets/kits Skin care: Body in-sun Makeup: Mascara Fragrance: Perfume Makeup: False eyelashes

Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market

