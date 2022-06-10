By the Numbers: The Most Sought-out Beauty Product Dupes in the U.S.

Thanks to social media, more products than ever before are getting their 15 minutes of fame.
In the case of items like the Dyson Airwrap or Kylie Cosmetics’ Candy K Matte Lip Kit, many products have moments in the spotlight years after their initial release, spurred by viral social media content often uploaded organically by consumers.
With each surge in a product’s popularity, follows an equal rise in demand for comparable, more affordably priced dupes.
“Anytime a product is trending, there’s a lot of opportunity for other brands to come in and position their brands alongside those trends, and show how their brand can be a perfect alternative,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate.
Here, the top beauty and personal care product dupes sought out by U.S. customers, ranked by monthly Google search volume of search keywords.
- Clinique Black Honey dupe (Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey): 16,200
- Dyson Airwrap dupe (Dyson Airwrap): 14,800
- Olaplex dupe (Olaplex): 5,400
- Candy K dupe (Kylie Cosmetics Candy K Matte Lip Kit): 3,800
- Bum Bum Cream dupes (Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream): 3,800
- Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand dupe (Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand): 3,600
- Beauty blender dupe (Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge): 3,600
- Dupe for Replica Lazy Sunday Morning (Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning): 2,600
- Artis Brush dupe (Artis brushes): 2,400
- MAC Fix Plus dupe (MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+): 1,900
You May Also Like
FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:
Hair Care Searches Soar at Sephora, Ulta
The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far