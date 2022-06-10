By the Numbers: The Most Sought-out Beauty Product Dupes in the U.S.

Thanks to social media, more products than ever before are getting their 15 minutes of fame.

In the case of items like the Dyson Airwrap or Kylie Cosmetics’ Candy K Matte Lip Kit, many products have moments in the spotlight years after their initial release, spurred by viral social media content often uploaded organically by consumers.

With each surge in a product’s popularity, follows an equal rise in demand for comparable, more affordably priced dupes.

“Anytime a product is trending, there’s a lot of opportunity for other brands to come in and position their brands alongside those trends, and show how their brand can be a perfect alternative,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate.

Here, the top beauty and personal care product dupes sought out by U.S. customers, ranked by monthly Google search volume of search keywords.

Clinique Black Honey dupe (Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey): 16,200 Dyson Airwrap dupe (Dyson Airwrap): 14,800 Olaplex dupe (Olaplex): 5,400 Candy K dupe (Kylie Cosmetics Candy K Matte Lip Kit): 3,800 Bum Bum Cream dupes (Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream): 3,800 Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand dupe (Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand): 3,600 Beauty blender dupe (Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge): 3,600 Dupe for Replica Lazy Sunday Morning (Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning): 2,600 Artis Brush dupe (Artis brushes): 2,400 MAC Fix Plus dupe (MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+): 1,900

