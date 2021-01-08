The e-girl craze taking over TikTok — and Google search — was just the tip of the iceberg. A multiplicity of alternative aesthetics from TikTok are bleeding into search engine traffic, growing as much as 5,000 percent, in the case of the cottagecore trend. “Even the term “aesthetics” has seen a strong growth over the past few years, but it really took off in 2020,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate. “What I’ve seen in my own online research is that these aesthetics are tied to a few different things, like clothing and makeup.”

The aesthetics most popular include cottagecore, named for its emphasis on prairie dresses and agriculture. More fringe are nostalgia-oriented ones, such as the Nineties and Y2K aesthetics. More eccentric looks include angelcore, which focuses on white dresses, angel wings, ethereal makeup and kidcore, which plays with oversaturated primary colors. “When it comes to standing out online, the more bold your look is, the more you’ll be noticed on social media,” Horwitz said. “So, I think these looks are just going to get bolder.” Here, the top 10 growing aesthetics by search volume, year-over-year through December 2020.

Top 10 Aesthetics by Search Volume:

Cottagecore: 286,190

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essence | Onstage: 𝗝𝗲𝘇𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘆 (@iridessence)

Baddie aesthetic: 80,590

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins)

Soft girl aesthetic: 53,850

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓪 (@mari_malibu)

Kid core: 45,770

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waleska💗 (@babyleska)

Y2K aesthetic: 32,370

View this post on Instagram A post shared by g r a c e n a h • 나민경 🧚 (@g.n._.6013)

Kawaii aesthetic: 21,770

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 相良ましろ (@mashiro_sagara)

Clowncore: 16,580

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤡 Thistle 🤡 (@sideshowshenanigans)

E-girl aesthetic: 15,260

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasmine ♡ (@imthemermaidk)

Glitchcore: 14,940

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elfiemoe

Scenecore: 12,100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤♥️𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕬𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖓 𝕮𝖆𝖎𝖉𝖊♥️🖤 (@xx4iden_4rsonxx)

Source: Spate

