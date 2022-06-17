By the Numbers: TikTok’s Most Viral Beauty Products

Lest one question the power of TikTok, consider: 46 of the 100 most viral products on TikTok being beauty products, according to data from influencer marketing agency, Ubiquitous.

Brands have been fast to tap into the power of TikTok creators for promotional content, with the app’s “ad” hashtag now hosting over 161 billion videos to date.

Per Ubiquitous, one video alone can cause a significant increase in searches for a brand or item, as was the case when a video by one TikTok creator about Claire’s Silver Glitter Spray went viral, leading to a 400 percent increase in Google searches for the brand in a mere matter of days.

Despite Dyson not having a brand TikTok account, the Dyson Airwrap reigns as the app’s most viral product of all time, with videos tagged #Dyson having garnered over two billion total views to date, most of them about the Airwrap.

With high-end beauty products such as the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, which retails at $339, taking the app by storm, the average price of a trending product on TikTok has increased by 1,340 percent, going from $10 in 2019 to $134 in 2022.

Here, the 10 most TikTok viral beauty products, per Ubiquitous.

Dyson Airwrap ($550) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($19.99) The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution ($8) Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil ($28) La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer ($19.99) Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($32) Claire’s Large Silver Glitter Spray ($7.25) Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops ($34) Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil ($35) First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA ($30)

